ATEN Launches 2-Port Mini-Matrix Boundless KVM Switch

ATEN Advance, the leading AV/IT connectivity and management solutions provider, has launched CM1942 a 2-Port 4K DisplayPort Dual Display Mini-Matrix Boundless KVM Switch. Incorporating speedy peripheral data sharing, audio mixer, multi-screen efficiency and hotdesking agility, the CM1942 promotes a productive yet better normal with streamlined desktop workflows for both desktop tasks and collaborative work. With hybrid working evolving to become the standard in the new normal, the key to tackling challenges is to elevate multitasking abilities.

When it comes to performing multiple tasks simultaneously, ergonomics is what assures productivity. And when communicating with dispersed remote teams, effective collaboration tools are crucial. Re-imagine the workspace with the CM1942 – a future-proof mini matrix KVM switch featuring flexible and boundless KVM switching between two computers/displays to maximize workstation efficiency.

There are many benefits from using CM1942 a 2-Port KVM Switch:

The CM1942 empowers desktop operations with connectivity to two DisplayPort computers and two HDMI displays, providing a remarkable user experience with exceptional 4K audiovisual enhancement.

The dual-display setting simplifies KVM switching in a 2×2 computer/monitor matrix. The main and extended desktops of either computer with the current KVM focus can be displayed over two monitors.

Each computer’s content can be displayed on either monitor separately in a crossover configuration as well, regardless of the KVM focus.

The CM1942 enables quick switching between two computers by allowing the mouse cursor to move across the screen borders onto another screen instantaneously, for easy and straightforward switching between sources.

With the Audio Mixer mode in place, the audio and sound coming from both computers can be mixed up in one output during all desktop operation, regardless whichever computer you’re working on at the moment.

Port switching with the CM1942 is flexible and can choose from pushbuttons, hotkeys, mouse and the remote port selector, whichever works best for you and your workflows.

Media and data sharing between computers is fast and effortless via plug-n-play connection to the USB hub on the KVM switch.

The compact CM1942 is best suited to multitasking operations in any desktop workspace setting where streamlined workflows and collaborations are pursued

Engineered to meet the ever-increasing demands for dual displays, ultra-fast data transmission rates, and lossless 4K video resolution, the CM1942 is specifically designed for applications in which multitasking is vital such as graphic design, financial trading, and video post production.

