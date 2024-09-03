ATEN Invites AV System Integrators and End-User at infocomm India to Experience its World Class Video Wall Processors and more

- Advertisement -

ATEN Advance, the leading provider of AV/IT connectivity and management solutions, have informed about their presence and participation in the upcoming infocomm India event held at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC) in Mumbai, India from September 3-5, 2024. ATEN products and solutions will be displayed for Audio Video System Integrators and end-users at stall number H25. While system integrators can experience the world class quality of ATEN products, end-user who are looking for control room solutions can get the understanding and required solution for their requirements.

ATEN executives will be available for all queries at the stall on all three days. ATEN will also be displaying its world-class 36 x 20 Modular Video Wall

Processor – VW3620.It Processes up to 36 input sources and manages up to 20 displays in any sizes at varying resolutions from a single 7U chassis

FPGA hardware architecture – handles 4K input sources, supports near-zero-second seamless source switching, and transmits high quality video streams without delay

True 4K@60 scalability with 4:4:4 signal processing – supports custom resolutions and enables upscaling of video signals for crystal clear, accurate imagery regardless of the display size or type from LED, LCD, DLP, to other large screens

Reliable 24/7 operation with hot-swappable, redundant CPU control board and dual power modules, and hot swappable input / output cards and cooling fan module

Powerful windowing technology for nearly restriction-free content placement – outputs signals in real-time in customizable layouts, such as PiP, PbP, source cropping, overlapping, and spreading across multiple screens, and in any sizes based on the correct aspect ratio.

Infocomm India is India’s premier professional audiovisual and integrated experience solutions business event. Since its inception in 2013, InfoComm India has established itself as the must-attend tradeshow for the business community where AV and IT Channel professionals, as well as senior end user buyers, can experience the future of Pro AV and Transformative Technology, network with solution providers and visionaries, and propel their organization forward amid the rapid-fire tech race of today’s hyper-digitalized economy. InfoComm India 2024 will Feature 32 New Exhibitors and close to 30 Launches of Pro AV Technology, Products and Solutions at the event.

ATEN Advanced, India is the liaison office of ATEN International Co., Ltd., the leading provider of AV/IT connectivity and management solutions. Offering integrated KVM, Professional Audiovisual, and Intelligent Power solutions, ATEN products connect, manage, and optimize electronics in corporate, government, industrial, educational, and retail environments. ATEN has 579+ issued international patents and a global R&D team that produces a constant stream of innovative solutions, resulting in a comprehensive portfolio of products available worldwide. At the forefront of the seamless integration of A/V with IT, ATEN’s advanced ability to quickly develop customized solutions in KVM, Pro AV, PDU, USB, and data communication lines allows the company to build products that connect, manage, and optimize products based on customer needs. ATEN’s comprehensive portfolio of innovative, reliable products is available worldwide, with local India support.

ATEN solutions are now also available on Amazon.In.

