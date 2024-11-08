ATEN Continues to Lead with advanced KVM solutions and AV Technologies, Expanding its Strong Presence in India

- Advertisement -

ATEN International Co., Ltd., the leading provider of AV/IT connectivity and management solutions, ATEN was established in 1979 and is proudly based in Taiwan. In an interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Karim Darwish, Country Manager, ATEN International shares insights on their KVM solutions, AV innovations, and future plans in India.

Can you share some highlights about ATEN and its KVM solutions?

ATEN has long been recognized in the market for our comprehensive range of KVM solutions. These include LCD drawers, direct KVMs, cable KVMs, and IP KVMs. We offer almost a full spectrum of KVM systems, along with advanced data center remote management solutions. This lineup features remote serial console servers and a variety of video solutions, ranging from single-phase to three-phase options, as well as our more basic video offerings.

Are there any new product launches this year, especially in the AV sector?

This year we have launched several exciting products in the AV space. Notably, our latest video processor, alongside a complete audio solution lineup that includes ceiling speakers, audio DSPs, and amplifiers. We’ve also introduced updates to our global AV asset management software, Unizon. Unizon now allows for comprehensive management of AV assets, from control processors to video switchers, under one unified platform.

Can you elaborate on ATEN’s innovations in AV streaming and the latest developments in this area?

We’re observing a surge in streaming applications, and we have developed some products to cater to this demand. For example, we offer an AV mixer with USB-C output that can directly connect to a laptop, encoding the signal into UVC format. This mixer features capabilities like picture-in-picture and real-time editing, making it ideal for modern streaming needs.

What is the main focus of ATEN’s AV ecosystem this year?

The core focus is on achieving a fully integrated AV ecosystem. Our centralized management software, Unizon, plays a crucial role in this. With Unizon, users can manage all AV assets, including control processors and video switchers, from a single interface. We’ve even integrated our meeting room scheduler into Unizon. This allows seamless management of room bookings and automation, all monitored and controlled through one platform. Users can also generate detailed reports, enhancing efficiency.

How is ATEN International positioned in the Indian market?

ATEN has established a strong presence in India. Our head office is in Bangalore, with branch offices in Delhi and Mumbai. We are heavily investing in the Indian market, supported by a full team based locally. While we don’t currently have research and development or manufacturing facilities in India, our headquarters in Taiwan is considering this for the future. The Indian market holds significant potential, and we are committed to strengthening our foothold here.

