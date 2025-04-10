A&T Video Networks Unveils Experience Center in Bangalore

- Advertisement -

A&T Video Networks, a pioneer in audio and video collaboration solutions, proudly announces the launch of its third Experience Center in India, located in the vibrant tech hub of Bangalore. This milestone coincides with the company’s 27th anniversary, underscoring nearly three decades of commitment to transforming the way businesses connect and collaborate.

Founded in 1997, A&T Video Networks has been at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge video conferencing products, unified communication solutions, and AV systems. With a strong presence across enterprises, government bodies, educational institutions, and healthcare organizations, A&T has built a reputation for delivering reliable, scalable, and innovative collaboration technologies.

The newly launched Experience Center in Bangalore is designed to serve as an immersive environment where customers and partners can explore, interact with, and test the latest in collaboration technology before making investment decisions. The facility showcases a wide range of solutions—from ultra-high-definition video conferencing systems and smart meeting rooms to integrated AV environments, and hybrid workplace solutions.

“We’re excited to open our third Experience Center in India, and there’s no better time to do it than on our 27th anniversary,” said Mr. Ashwin Desai, Managing Director of A&T Video Networks. “Bangalore, being at the heart of India’s technology ecosystem, is a natural choice for this expansion. Our goal is to empower businesses with firsthand experience of the future of work—where seamless, intelligent collaboration is key.”

A&T’s Experience Centers serve as a bridge between innovation and real-world applications. The Bangalore center provides hands-on access to technologies from industry-leading global brands that A&T partners with, along with live demonstrations tailored to vertical-specific use cases.

The company believes in a value-added approach to distribution —understanding unique client requirements and delivering tailor-made solutions through its large network of channel partners and system integrators across the country. The new center reflects this ethos by allowing potential clients to visualize and experience solutions in action, helping them make informed decisions with confidence.

In addition to serving as a demo hub, the Experience Center will also host training programs, workshops, and collaborative sessions for A&T’s partners and customers. This initiative aims to build a stronger ecosystem of technology adoption and knowledge-sharing.

Over the past 27 years, A&T Video Networks has grown alongside the evolution of workplace collaboration. With the launch of its Bangalore Experience Center, the company reaffirms its commitment to innovation, customer-centricity, and building connected environments that drive productivity and growth.

