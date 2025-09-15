A&T Unveils ColabX – Voice-Activated Multi-Camera Switching Solution at InfoComm India 2025

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

One of the highlights of InfoComm India 2025, was the launch of A&T Video Network’s ColabX at Booth FF01. ColabX is an innovative voice-activated multi-camera switching solution designed for large spaces like town halls, seminar halls, divisible rooms and board rooms.

A&T’s booth was transformed into a fully functional experience zone, where visitors from across industries were able to witness ColabX in action. Rather than just a technology demonstration, A&T aimed to immerse attendees in the future of collaboration — delivering on its promise to let them “Experience Next.”

With intelligent, voice-activated multi-camera switching, cameras tracked speakers seamlessly and switched automatically without delays or distractions. The response was nothing short of extraordinary and was met with glowing reviews, constructive feedback, and industry insights affirming ColabX as a true game-changer.

Key highlights of ColabX include:

Intelligent speaker tracking

Automatic camera switching

Clean speaker handovers

Seamless integration

One-platform control

ColabX is a complete collaboration system in a box that includes a Matrix Tracking Box, fully integrated audio systems, professional cameras, and a control panel for automation.

Mr. Ashwin Desai, Chairman CII Madurai Zone & MD, A&T Video Networks

“A&T’s launch of ColabX at InfoComm India 2025 reaffirmed our commitment to delivering AI-driven, future-ready collaboration solutions that make meetings more intelligent, intuitive, and impactful,” said Mr. Ashwin Desai, Chairman CII Madurai Zone & MD, A&T Video Networks.

In keeping with its vision to bring the latest in unified communication & collaboration technology to the Indian market, A&T is already preparing for its return to Infocomm India next year.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / A&T

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 143