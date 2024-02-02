At Supertron Organised A Mass Wedding Ceremony in Kolkata, Nine Couples Tie Knot Under-One-Roof

- Advertisement - -

On 27th January, 2024, Supertron Foundation, the CSR wing of Supertron Electronics in association with one of the beneficiaries, Antyodoy Anath Ashram, Paushi, East Medinipur, had organised a mass marriage ceremony for nine orphan girls from the Ashram and nearby villages. The ceremony was situated at TerapanthBhawan in south Kolkata.

The venue was beautifully decorated with nine separate ‘BibahMandap’ and nine pandits from Orissa and Kolkata were present for each bride and groom. Entire expenditure Bourne by Supertron, All essential household items like sewing machines, cycles, furniture, mobile phones, sets of jewellery and utensils were given to the couples to start their happy married life. More than 300 invitees witnessed and enjoyed the whole program.

Mr. V.K. Bhandari, CMD of Supertron

Mr. V.K. Bhandari, CMD of Supertron and trustee of Supertron Foundation had done the ‘KanyaDaan’ along with other dignitaries.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Supertron

