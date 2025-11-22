Saturday, November 22, 2025
A&T hosts elAVate 2025 in Chennai and Bengaluru, Showcasing the Future of AV Collaboration Across India

By NCN News Network
A&T Video Networks successfully concluded two back-to-back editions of elAVate 2025, held in Chennai on 17 Nov and Bengaluru on 19 Nov 2025. Both events served as full-day partner connect platforms, offering attendees a closer look at A&T’s Make-in-India AV and collaboration technologies designed for modern, connected environments.

Both editions witnessed strong footfalls, with partners, industry leaders, and end-customers participating actively in product demos, discussions, and knowledge sessions.

A key attraction across both cities was the ColabX voice-activated multi-camera switching certification program, which saw high participation and positive feedback from attendees who completed the certification.

A&T’s elAVate 2025 showcased solutions across education, healthcare, enterprise collaboration, and hybrid work, highlighting A&T’s commitment to delivering reliable, future-ready ecosystems for organizations of all sizes.

The events concluded with panel discussions featuring prominent voices from the AV, IT, and digital collaboration industries. The conversation explored the rising expectations of collaboration systems, the role of intelligent automation, and the growing importance of human-centric design in shaping workplace experiences.

elAVate 2025 provided a blend of live demos, one-on-one interactions, product walkthroughs, and strategic previews, offering attendees a comprehensive understanding of A&T’s roadmap and innovation direction, reaffirming A&T’s commitment to building seamless, intelligent, and connected collaboration experiences for customers across India.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / A&T

