ASUSTOR Drives India Growth with Advanced NAS Innovation, High-Capacity Storage, and Future-Ready Data Solutions

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ASUSTOR, founded in 2011 and backed by ASUS, delivers innovative NAS and surveillance solutions, offering advanced technology, seamless integration, and exceptional user-friendly experiences for modern data storage needs. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Debraj Dam, Chief of VAD, Supertron VAD Venture and Mr. Ripunjoy Gogoi, Director Sales – South Asia, ASUSTOR, share insights on growth, innovation, and future-ready NAS storage solutions in India.

Can you tell us about ASUSTOR and its product portfolio?

ASUSTOR is a Taiwan-based brand and part of the Taiwan Excellence ecosystem. We offer a complete range of NAS solutions catering to both enterprise and SMB segments. Our portfolio is truly end-to-end — starting from entry-level models to high-performance enterprise systems.

Recently, we have expanded our offerings significantly, launching advanced 24-bay NAS solutions that can support storage capacities of over one petabyte. This reflects our commitment to meeting the growing demand for scalable and high-capacity storage solutions across industries.

How has ASUSTOR performed in the Indian market over the past year?

ASUSTOR has been present in India for more than a decade, and the journey has been quite promising. Over the last year, we have seen strong growth driven by increasing data consumption and storage requirements. Through our partnership with Supertron, we are now focusing on expanding our reach across Pan India, especially in B and C category cities. The demand for storage is no longer limited to enterprises—it is equally critical in segments like surveillance, where large volumes of data are generated daily. Today, storage is not a luxury—it is a necessity.

What differentiates ASUSTOR from other NAS brands in the market?

ASUSTOR comes from the house of ASUS, one of the most recognized global IT brands. In fact, ASUSTOR stands for “ASUS + Storage,” which reflects our strong technological foundation. We leverage ASUS’s vast R&D capabilities and early access to emerging technologies. This allows us to consistently introduce innovations in the NAS industry. For example, ASUSTOR was among the first to introduce 2.5G network ports in NAS devices. Our solutions are designed to deliver high performance, scalability, and reliability. Even our entry-level NAS systems can support up to 64TB of storage, while enterprise models go far beyond that. This flexibility makes our products suitable for a wide range of use cases.

What are ASUSTOR’s plans for the next year?

Looking ahead, we are focused on expanding both our enterprise and consumer product lines. Data generation is growing exponentially—not just in businesses, but also among individuals. Today, every smartphone user is generating large volumes of data through photos, videos, and applications. This creates a strong need for reliable and accessible storage solutions at the consumer level. We plan to introduce more high-capacity NAS systems as well as compact, affordable models for individual users. For instance, we are already showcasing all-flash NAS devices powered by NVMe SSDs, which offer exceptional speed and portability. Our goal is to make NAS solutions more accessible, ensuring that both businesses and individuals can securely store and manage their data.

How do you see the future of data storage evolving?

The future of data storage is driven by rapid digitalization. Data is no longer confined to enterprises—it is being generated by every individual. As this trend continues, the need for secure, scalable, and high-performance storage will only increase. Technologies like all-flash storage, higher bandwidth connectivity, and AI-driven data management will play a key role. ASUSTOR is committed to staying at the forefront of this evolution by continuously innovating and delivering solutions that meet the demands of the future.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUSTOR

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