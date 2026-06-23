ASUSTOR Accelerates Storage Innovation with AI, High-Speed Networking, and Next-Generation NAS Solutions

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During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, the ASUSTOR leadership team – including Mr. Shawn Shu, President, ASUSTOR Inc.; Mr. Ripunjoy Gogoi, Director Sales – South Asia, ASUSTOR Inc. share insights on the company’s latest storage innovations, AI-driven developments, surveillance solutions, and future-ready NAS technologies.

What makes ASUSTOR recently expanded rackmount portfolio stand out?

We are excited about our latest rackmount NAS lineup, which includes the AS7212BASE, 16BASE, and 24BASE models. These systems are designed for businesses that demand high performance, reliability, and scalability. They are powered by AMD Ryzen 5 Pro processors, equipped with 16GB of DDR5 memory, and feature dual 10GbE networking. These specifications allow organizations to manage intensive workloads, large-scale data storage, virtualization, and backup operations with exceptional efficiency.

What are the key highlights of the new Lockerstor Gen3 series?

The Lockerstor Gen3 series represents our next generation of tower NAS solutions for SMBs and enterprise users. These models combine AMD Ryzen processing power with 16GB of RAM and advanced networking capabilities, including dual 5GbE and dual 10GbE ports. The result is a storage platform capable of handling demanding business applications, collaborative workflows, and high-speed file transfers while ensuring future-ready performance.

ASUSTOR is also known for its Flashstor series. What innovations have been introduced in the latest generation?

Our latest Flashstor 6BASE and 12BASE systems feature AMD Ryzen 5 Pro processors, DDR5 memory, and dual 10GbE connectivity. One of the most exciting additions is Thunderbolt connectivity, enabling users to connect directly to devices such as Mac systems and experience extremely high-speed data transfer.

How does ASUSTOR ensure compatibility and storage flexibility for users?

Compatibility is a major focus for us. We work closely with leading storage manufacturers to ensure our NAS systems support a broad range of SSDs and hard drives. This gives customers the freedom to choose storage media that best fits their performance, capacity, and budget requirements while maintaining reliability and stability.

What options does ASUSTOR offer for home users and first-time NAS buyers?

Our Drivestor series is specifically designed for home users and entry-level customers. Available in two-bay and four-bay configurations, these systems deliver an excellent balance of affordability and functionality. They feature efficient processors, user-friendly operation, and 2.5GbE connectivity, offering significantly faster performance than traditional entry-level storage solutions.

What improvements have been introduced in the latest AS33 series?

The latest generation of the AS33 series brings several enhancements, including increased memory and improved usability. One of the most appreciated features is hot-swappable drive support, allowing users to replace storage drives quickly and conveniently without complicated procedures.

Can you tell us about the Nimbustor series and its target audience?

The Nimbustor series is designed for advanced home users and content creators who need higher performance. These systems feature multiple NVMe M.2 SSD slots, ample memory, and powerful processing capabilities. Combined with dual 2.5GbE networking, they provide the speed required for media editing, personal cloud storage, and demanding multitasking environments.

ASUSTOR has been a pioneer in all-flash NAS technology. How has the market responded?

The response has been extremely positive. When we introduced our all-flash NAS solutions, they offered capabilities that were rare in the market. Customers appreciated the performance benefits of NVMe-based storage, including lower latency and significantly faster access speeds.

How is ASUSTOR addressing the fast growing surveillance storage demand?

Surveillance remains a key area for us. Our Surveillance Center platform provides users with a complete video monitoring solution. Every compatible NAS includes support for four camera channels at no additional cost, making it an attractive option for businesses and homeowners. We are also expanding our ecosystem by introducing dedicated camera solutions that will further enhance integration and management capabilities.

What role does AI play in ASUSTOR’s future strategy? What can customers expect from ASUSTOR in terms of management and networking innovations?

AI is becoming an essential component of modern productivity. Our upcoming AI-powered cloud platform is designed to assist users with a wide range of tasks, from content creation and coding support to planning, research, and data analysis. The goal is to simplify complex processes and help users become more productive through intelligent assistance. We are developing a Central Management System (CMS) that will allow organizations to manage multiple NAS devices from a single interface. This will significantly simplify deployment, monitoring, and software updates across large environments.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUSTOR

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