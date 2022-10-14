ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Coming Soon to India, Pre-Orders Open Today

- Advertisement - -

ASUS announced the pre-order for the most awaited Zenbook 17 Fold OLED in India, the world’s first 17.3-inch foldable OLED Intel Evo-certified laptop that features multiple modes for a unique user experience. The Zenbook 17 Fold is equipped with the latest 12th Generation Intel CoreTM i7 CPU, an Intel Iris Xe GPU, latest Intel WiFi 6E, large 75 Wh battery, and two multi-functional USB-C ThunderboltTM 4 ports.

The Zenbook 17 Fold OLED will be available for pre-order starting today, October 14th at 12 noon until November 9th. The brand is all set to launch the groundbreaking laptop on November 10th in the Indian market. Customers who pre-book will get Zenbook 17 Fold OLED.

