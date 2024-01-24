ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED introduced in India, unleashes AI capabilities in the Next Wave of Ultraportable Laptops

- Advertisement - -

ASUS India proudly announces the launch of the Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405), the latest addition to the Zenbook Classic series. This Intel® Evo™ Edition ultraportable laptop redefines premium design, extends battery life, and champions sustainable practices.

Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India said, “As we push the boundaries of innovation, the Zenbook 14 OLED represents a leap forward in ultraportable laptops, seamlessly integrating power, sleekness, and sustainability. With the high performing AI-powered Intel Core Ultra processors and Intel Arc graphics, it delivers an immersive user experience for work, gaming, and creativity, all while prioritizing long battery life. ASUS also believes in the staggering need for inculcating sustainable practices, aiming for a 20% global recycling rate for ASUS products by 2025 with the support of our trusted customers.”

AI enhancements

The Zenbook 14 OLED houses up to Intel’s AI-powered cutting-edge Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, seamlessly integrated with Intel Arc graphics. These processors boast a dedicated engine, elevating the user experience by unlocking AI capabilities, delivering immersive graphics, and ensuring high performance while consuming low power. This synergy empowers users to seamlessly navigate work, gaming, and creative pursuits, all while enjoying extended battery life.

Sophisticated ultraportable design

Combining sleek aesthetics with uncompromising durability, the Zenbook 14 OLED’s all-metal design, at just 14.9 mm thin and 1.2 kg light, ensures ease of mobility. The enhanced 75 Wh battery supports up to 20% more charging cycles, providing up to 15 hours of unplugged operation. USB-C® Easy Charge simplifies recharging from any suitable USB-C adapter, power outlet, or power bank.

Exceptional experience and connectivity

The Zenbook 14 OLED offers an outstanding user experience, powered by the Intel® Evo™ Edition. It is equipped with up to Intel’s AI-powered Core Ultra 7 processor and Intel Arc™ graphics, ensuring best of the performance. The laptop ensures seamless connectivity with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI® 2.1, and a 3.5 mm audio jack.

Featuring an immersive 14” OLED touchscreen, the laptop boasts a 3K resolution (2880 x 1800), a 120Hz refresh rate, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and up to 600 nits brightness. The audio experience is amplified with powerful super-linear speakers. The user-friendly design includes convenient features such as a face login, an FHD IR camera with a physical shutter, and a quiet ASUS ErgoSense keyboard.

Augments a sustainable lifestyle

ASUS is committed to environmental responsibility with Zenbook 14 OLED. ASUS aims to minimize its environmental impact by incorporating up to 50% post-consumer-recycled (PCR) materials, eco-conscious packaging, and exceeding the ENERGY STAR® power-efficiency standard by 50%. Rigorous US military-grade testing ensures outstanding durability, contributing to the laptop’s sustainability.

Price & Availability

Model Name Availability Starting Price Zenbook 14 OLED UX3405MA-PZ552WS Online: ASUS e-shop Brand Store: ASUS Exclusive Stores/ ROG Stores Multi-Brand Retailers: Reliance Digital & all ASUS authorized dealers ₹ 99,990 Zenbook 14 OLED UX3405MA-PZ752WS Online: ASUS e-shop Brand Store: ASUS Exclusive Stores/ ROG Stores Multi-Brand Retailers: Reliance Digital & all ASUS authorized dealers ₹ 114990 Zenbook 14 OLED UX3405MA-PZ762WS Online: ASUS e-shop Brand Store: ASUS Exclusive Stores/ ROG Stores Multi-Brand Retailers: all ASUS authorized dealers ₹ 120990 Zenbook 14 OLED UX3405MA-PZ551WS Online: ASUS e-shop Brand Store: ASUS Exclusive Stores/ ROG Stores Multi-Brand Retailers: Reliance Digital & all ASUS authorized dealers ₹ 99990 Zenbook 14 OLED UX3405MA-PZ751WS Online: ASUS e-shop Brand Store: ASUS Exclusive Stores/ ROG Stores Multi-Brand Retailers: Reliance Digital & all ASUS authorized dealers ₹ 114990 Zenbook 14 OLED UX3405MA-QD552WS Online: Amazon ₹ 96990 Zenbook 14 OLED UX3405MA-QD752WS Online: Amazon ₹ 109990

The new Zenbook 14 OLED will be available for sale on the e-commerce platforms, Amazon and Flipkart starting 31st January 2024.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.