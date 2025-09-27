ASUS Wins Seven 2025 European Hardware Association Reader Awards

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ASUS announced it has won seven 2025 European Hardware Association Reader Awards in the categories of motherboards, graphics cards, gaming monitors, portable monitors, gaming PCs, gaming laptops, and best value motherboard.

The EHA readers’ recognition is a testament to the commitment ASUS has to delivering exciting and feature-packed components, peripherals, and PCs. The awards from the EHA also underscore the importance of its vast and discerning readership. The nine distinguished European technology publications that comprise the EHA serve a combined audience of more than 20 million enthusiasts across 22 countries. The dedication ASUS has to excellence places it on the cutting edge of enthusiast computing.

The world’s top-selling ASUS motherboards

For over 20 years, ASUS motherboards have set the global standard — with more than 600 million units sold and countless industry awards. Trusted for their stability, intuitive design, and ease of use, they are the preferred choice of gamers, creators, and professionals. With AI-powered features like AI Cache Boost, AI Advisor, and NPU Boost, plus DIY-friendly Q-Design, ASUS motherboards deliver powerful performance and a seamless building experience.

Best-selling graphics cards

ASUS graphics cards raise the bar with innovations that set new standards across all segments, from mainstream to performance enthusiast. Industry-leading water cooling and air cooling, teamed with trademark head-turning aesthetics, have earned numerous media awards and ensured the latest lineup offers the best choice for gaming and content creation.

Shaping the future of gaming monitors

ASUS and Republic of Gamers (ROG) are at the forefront of gaming innovation, consistently delivering groundbreaking monitors that redefine industry standards. From launching the world’s first 144Hz monitor in 2012 to setting new records with 610Hz displays, the company has the No.1 OLED gaming monitor brand globally by market share, cementing its position as the top choice for the world’s best gamers. ASUS builds experiences that help gamers win. That’s why gamers have trusted ASUS and ROG to deliver the best – earning prestigious EHA Reader Awards for four consecutive years.

World’s best-selling portable monitors

The ASUS portable monitor revolutionized the industry by creating the first USB-C-powered portable monitor. The company understands the diverse needs of users, offering specialized functions for a variety of use cases, making it a global favorite for business, gaming, and creation.

Dream gaming PCs brought to life

ROG and ASUS TUF Gaming desktops deliver top-tier performance for a gamer’s battle station. Gamers can enjoy fast SSD load times, advanced cooling, and smooth visuals with powerful CPUs and GPUs. These desktops are built for serious gaming, streaming, and multitasking.

Powerful and durable ASUS gaming laptops

ROG was founded with the goal of creating the world’s most powerful and versatile gaming laptops in the industry. These premium devices elevate gaming experiences with best-in-class displays, top-tier graphics, and innovative cooling solutions that take performance to new heights.

Bristling with high-refresh-rate displays and competitive GPUs, ultra-durable TUF Gaming laptops deliver reliable portable gaming experiences to gamers everywhere.

Best value motherboard

ASUS TUF Gaming B650-Plus WiFi harnesses the latest AM5 Socket for AMD Ryzen™ Desktop Processors with military-grade durability, robust power delivery, and advanced cooling. Rigorously tested for endurance, it ensures stable marathon gaming and AI-ready performance, with rugged design and future-proof connectivity gamers can trust.

Best Motherboards https://asus.click/EHA25_MB Best Graphics Cards https://asus.click/EHA25_VGA Best Gaming Monitors https://asus.click/EHA25_gamingLCD Best Portable Monitors https://asus.click/EHA25_portableLCD Best Gaming PCs https://asus.click/EHA25_gamingDT Best Gaming Laptops https://rog.gg/EHA25_gamingNB Best Value Motherboard https://asus.click/EHA25_B650

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 208