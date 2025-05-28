ASUS Wins 41 Prestigious Red Dot Design Awards for Product Design 2025, Showcasing World-Class Excellence

- Advertisement -

ASUS announced that it has been honored with 41 Red Dot Design Awards for Product Design 2025, reinforcing the company’s long-standing reputation for pushing the boundaries of innovation and excellence in product design. These wins highlight the ASUS commitment to creating technology that excels in both form and function, in line with its In Search of Incredible spirit.

The awards were earned across a wide range of Product Design categories: Computer and Information Technology (35 awards), Mobile Phones, Tablets and Wearables (3), Luggage and Bag (1), TV and Home Entertainment (1), and Communication Technology (1).

Each product recognized demonstrates a high standard of design, reflecting the ASUS dedication to user-centric innovation and quality craftsmanship.

The Red Dot Design Award for Product Design 2025

The Red Dot Design Award for Product Design is one of the most respected international design competitions, celebrating outstanding product design since 1955.

This year, entries were submitted from over 60 countries and evaluated by a jury of 43 independent experts from 21 nations — including designers, professors, journalists, and consultants.

Products were assessed based on four key principles of good design: quality of function, quality of seduction, quality of use, and quality of responsibility.

Each submission underwent a rigorous evaluation process, with criteria such as innovation, usability, and sustainability playing a central role. The jury carefully reviewed each entry through hands-on testing and in-depth discussions.

The official list of winners will be published on July 8, 2025, in the Red Dot Winners Section.

