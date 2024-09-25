ASUS ushers in a new era of Intel powered Copilot+ computing solutions with their latest launches

- Advertisement -

ASUS, a Taiwanese tech giantlaunched its new lineup of AI-enabled PCs powered by the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra processors (Series 2) across its consumer and commercial portfolio. The next-generation ASUS Copilot+ PCs – Zenbook S 14, ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI (Desktop), and ExpertBook P5405 – feature integrated NPU (Neural Processing Units) delivering up to 47 TOPS (Tera Operation Per Second). The new PCs are further enabled with on-device AI capabilities designed to significantly upgrade user experience, augment productivity and streamline creative workflows for users. The new launches will receive a free update to Copilot+ PC experiences, when available, with timing varying by device and region.

ASUS India as an innovative PC manufacturer offers cutting-edge sustainable technology with a diverse lineup that meets the evolving users’ need for durable and reliable solutions. The brand’s partnership and the strategic decision to incorporate the prowess of Intel Core Ultra Processors (Series 2) is an endeavour to make computing more intuitive while retaining superior software performance across form factors.

The ultra-portable ultimate Zenbook S 14 is one of the most refined AI equipped laptops, blending exquisite design with power-packed performance. The latest laptop comes with a stunning OLED display and ergonomic designs featuring premium chassis made from exclusive Ceraluminum™ – a high-tech ceramic material, the laptop seamlessly integrates high-functionality, efficiency and a design factor. The Intel software solutions are also prevalent in the commercial-focused computing solutions by ASUS. The ExpertBook P5405 is an AI-powered computing for businesses. It features cutting-edge Intel® Core™ Ultra processors (Series 2) and integrates ASUS AI ExpertMeet tools for an unparalleled AI-enhanced work experience. The ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI offers desktop capability in a compact form factor, delivering advanced AI capabilities and unmatched performance for demanding applications. ASUS NUC 14 Pro shows a sleek design that is apt for office use or edge computing as it strikes a balance between portability and power.

Mr. Eric Ou, Country Head, President and Director, Systems Group, ASUS India

Commenting on the launch of the Zenbook S 14, ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI and ExpertBook P5405, Mr. Eric Ou, Country Head, President and Director, Systems Group, ASUS India said, “We at ASUS pride ourselves on being pioneers in bringing the latest technology and innovations in the country. Comprehending how AI will become a driving factor in laptop experience and align with our vision of ‘Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibilities,’ I am elated to introduce our latest innovation that delivers optimum performance in exquisite designs. Our strategic decision to integrate Intel Core Ultra Processors in our latest offerings will ensure that our users experience best-in-class AI capabilities, promised to make functioning and interface more seamless and refined.”

Mr. Santhosh Viswanathan, Vice President and Managing Director, India Region, Intel.

“The Intel Core Ultra 200V series of processors is an incredible new product that raises the bar on AI PC experience. With this new family of processors, we are delivering incredible performance gains across traditional and AI computing, while being up to 40 percent more efficient, yielding incredibly competitive battery life. At Intel, we’re always in the pursuit of delivering the best possible user experiences and with Intel Core Ultra 200V series, we’re redefining the x86 paradigm,” added Mr. Santhosh Viswanathan, Vice President and Managing Director, India Region, Intel.

This upcoming lineup of consumer and business PCs highlights ASUS’ commitment towards making high-performance, efficiency-driven and ergonomically designed devices. The Zenbook S 14 will be available for sale starting today and the ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI will be available for sale from December 2024. The Zenbook S 14 starting at a price of INR 1,42,990 while the ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI price will be confirmed closer to the release date. On the other hand, the ASUS ExpertBook P5404 will be available in India starting November 2024 through their extensive partner network, offering businesses a powerful, secure, and sustainable solution for their computing requirements.

Zenbook S 14

The newly showcased Zenbook S 14 is equipped with the latest Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2) in an ultraportable laptop with a thickness of 1.1 cm and weighing as light as 1.2 kg. The laptop’s lid is made of Ceraluminum, an exclusive ASUS innovation that bonds aluminum and ceramic to increase the durability of the Zenbook while giving it a rich aesthetic. The chassis also incorporates 2,715 CNC-machined cooling vents in a geometric grille design for increased airflow and allowing the laptop to stay cool under intensive workloads, always maintaining peak performance.

The new Intel® Core™ Ultra processors (Series 2), deliver up to 48 NPU TOPS, offering powerful AI-driven performance. It supports AI-focused features like ASUS’s exclusive StoryCube app, which leverages AI to simplify creative workflows. StoryCube enhances digital asset management by categorizing scenes and generating clips with ease. The Zenbook S 14 boasts a stunning 3K ASUS Lumina OLED display of 120 Hz refresh rate, for breathtaking visuals, while a four-speaker sound system delivers cinematic audio, for the ultimate sensory experience. For professionals needing to work on the go, the AI noise cancelation and the Full HD AiSense IR camera with AI features will ensure crystal-clear conference calls and video interactions.

With the Zenbook S 14, you never have to compromise since you get a full range of I/O ports, an enlarged 16:10 touchpad with intuitive smart gestures, and a long-lasting 72 Wh battery for extended usage. All these features in a 14-inch ultraportable laptop that exudes beauty and a promise of high-grade performance.

ASUS ExpertBook P5405 flagship laptop: AI-driven work evolution

ASUS unveiled its innovative ExpertBook P5405 laptop, marking a significant advancement in AI-powered computing for businesses. It features cutting-edge Intel® Core™ Ultra processors (Series 2) and integrates ASUS AI ExpertMeet tools for an unparalleled AI-enhanced work experience. These tools revolutionize online meetings with advanced features such as AI transcript, AI translation, AI subtitles, assisted meeting summaries, AI camera, AI noise canceling, and business watermarks.

Leveraging Intel’s latest processor, which boasts up to 47 NPU TOPS and up to 115 total platform TOPS of performance, the ExpertBook P5405 is optimized for running AI applications. It also offers exceptional battery life, capable of providing up to 28 hours of video playback or 20 hours of office productivity. It is perfect for delivering reliable performance and durability for small businesses and professionals. The ASUS ExpertBook P5405 laptop provides multilayered security extending to the BIOS level, including advanced features like Secure Boot and a discrete Trusted Platform Module (TPM) to guard against unauthorized interventions at startup. It also offers an optional SafeGuard Backup tool, which securely backs up important data with encrypted protection. ASUS has partnered with McAfee to pre-install McAfee+ Premium Individual Unlimited on the ExpertBook P5405 model, free for one year globally starting from September 2024.

Addressing the service needs of modern professionals and ensure their peace of mind, the ExpertBook P5405 has standard international warranty, that includes coverage for the adapter. For added assurance and flexibility, there is a range of extended service packs available with a validity of up to five years.

This innovative laptop embodies ASUS’s commitment to sustainability by prominently integrating eco-friendly practices. The ExpertBook P5405 utilizes industrial recycled aluminum alloy and post-consumer recycled steel, minimizing environmental impact while pioneering the use of recycled magnets in ASUS commercial laptops.

ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI

ASUS brings the new ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI, the latest in AI NUC mini-PC technology. Housed in a compact 0.6-liter chassis with a height of just 34 mm, ASUS has beautifully managed to fit in the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra processor (Series 2), multi-architecture CPU, GPU, and NPU setup delivering up to 115 total platform TOPS. The NPU delivers up to 47 TOPS, providing enhanced AI capabilities, tripling the AI performance for applications compared to its predecessor. Furthermore, the Intel® Core™ Ultra processor (Series 2), clubbed with LPDDR5x RAM and enhanced graphics, delivers blistering performance speeds while maintaining consistency during versatile use.

The ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI meets EPEAT Climate+ energy efficiency standards with improved thermal management and intelligent cooling system for maintaining peak performance even during intensive workloads. Security is paramount for any ASUS product and the ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI incorporates features like Secure Boot, fingerprint recognition, and built-in Trusted Platform Model (TPM). The compact PC also features built-in speakers and microphones with voice command support while the ASUS Control Center Remote Management and Microsoft’s Windows Autopilot make it the perfect choice for anyone looking for professional or office use, especially if someone requires Microsoft edge computing applications. Additionally, the tool-less design of this PC allows for easy upgrades.

Price and availability

Model Name Availability Starting Price Zenbook S 14 (UX5406SA-PZ357WS) Online: ASUS e-shop, Flipkart and Amazon Brand Store: ASUS Exclusive Stores ₹ 1,49,990 Zenbook S 14 (UX5406SA-PV356WS) Brand Store: ASUS Exclusive Stores ₹ 1,42,990

