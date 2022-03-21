- Advertisement -

ASUS India announced the World’s first 14” 2.8K OLED HDR display convertible laptop, Zenbook 14 Flip OLED a new edition to its ZenBook series. Powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, the ZenBook 14 Flip OLED is slim, light, and comes with a gorgeous 16:10 2.8K OLED HDR NanoEdge touchscreen. The exclusive 360° ErgoLift hinge design allows the display to be flipped to any position, according to the user’s requirement. The product pricing starts from INR 91,990 and will be sold across online (ASUS e-shop/ Amazon/ Flipkart) and offline platforms, starting from 21st March.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer, and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said, “We are elated to bring world’s first 14″ 2.8K OLED HDR display in an ultra-versatile and convertible laptop for our consumers. We are optimistic that consumer productivity will touch the new skies with this laptop as they have access to a feature-loaded and lightweight design. We firmly believe in building a complete ecosystem for consumers and we will continue to announce innovation designed to meet modern world requirements.”

Key features:

Picture Perfect Visuals: The ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED features a 14-inch 2.8K OLED HDR 16:10 display with a 4-sided NanoEdge design, which with incredibly slim 2.9 mm side bezels, provides an 88% screen to body ratio. The display supports 2880 x 1800 resolution, a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 0.2 ms response time, along with smooth 90Hz refresh rate.

Ultimate Typing Experience: Edge-to-edge full-sized, backlit keyboard – An edge-to-edge design utilizes all space in the compact form factor of the Zenbook 14 Flip OLED series. The keyboard achieves a 19.05 mm pitch (the distance between the middle points of adjacent keys) while retaining many commonly used function keys, enabling users to type comfortably with accuracy. The keyboard is backlit for convenient typing in dark environments such as flights.

Amazing audio: The audio system of the ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED series has been carefully tuned by experts from the ASUS Golden Ear team and certified by audio specialists Harman Kardon to ensure the very best sound for all kinds of content. They output louder volumes, richer depth, and surround effects compared to other laptops of a similar size.

AI Noise-Canceling Audio: For business travelers and other remote employees, remote conferencing is increasingly common. Voice quality is important for efficiency and clear communication, so the new Zenbook 14 Flip OLED series features an ASUS AI Noise-Canceling Audio, which ensures that users can hear and be heard clearly in any scenario.

Battery: The Zenbook 14 Flip OLED series is equipped with a 63 Whr battery which can provide long battery life— more than enough to cover a day of work or play unplugged. When you do need to charge, the included 100W Type-C fast-charger will quickly refuel the laptop

