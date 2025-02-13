ASUS unveils Vivobook 14 Flip & Gaming V16 – AI Powered creativity and Gaming for everyone

- Advertisement -

ASUS, a Taiwanese tech giant is set to push the boundaries of innovation with its latest lineup of AI-powered laptops offering versatile performance, stunning design, and multiple use case options for enhanced productivity and entertainment. The lineup features the Vivobook 14 Flip with a 360° hinge, the ASUS Gaming V16 for gaming, the Vivobook S14, Vivobook 16, Vivobook 14, and Zenbook 14 with onboard AI-enhanced performance, while the refreshed Zenbook DUO boasts AI-infused performance on its dual OLED touchscreens. Designed for durability, speed, and connectivity, ASUS laptops integrate advanced cooling solutions, up to Wi-Fi 7, and versatile I/O ports, combining power, efficiency, and style to cater to work, play, and creative pursuits.

The brand’s first lineup of 2025 not only caters to a new segment but also makes AI more accessible than ever, offering unmatched AI capabilities across segments—from Everyday AI solutions that streamline daily tasks to Next-Level AI and Advanced AI features. Showcasing ASUS’s leadership in the AI PC space, these laptops integrate intelligent features that adapt to users’ needs, optimising performance and efficiency in real time. Whether streamlining workflows with AI-assisted enhancements, boosting creative possibilities with AI-powered tools, or delivering lag-free entertainment and gaming, ASUS ensures that AI is not just an add-on but a seamless part of the overall user experience. Additionally, with its latest gaming product, ASUS is entering an untapped segment of entry-level gamers who also value other aspects of their laptop usage, such as content creation, on the go gaming, and everyday tasks.

Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India

Commenting on the launch of the latest lineup, Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India said, “At ASUS, we take pride in being at the forefront of technological innovation, constantly redefining what’s possible in the world for our consumers. With AI playing an increasingly pivotal role in shaping the future of computing, we are excited to present our latest lineup that merges unparalleled performance in sleek sophisticated designs. Our commitment to empowering users underscores our vision of delivering a highly intuitive experience that brings AI to seamlessly connect with them. These latest additions to our lineup not only enhance productivity but also elevates creativity, making everyday life smoother and more impactful.

Catering to a new segment, we are also launching the ASUS Gaming V16 that doubles as both a gaming powerhouse and a high-performance creative workstation. The laptop is built for those who demand versatility, combining top-tier processing power, advanced graphics, and an innovative cooling system. Whether you’re picking up gaming or tackling creative workloads, the V16 ensures uncompromising performance, stunning visuals, and seamless multitasking. With our new lineup and our continued efforts to make AI PC accessible through our spread out offline presence, we are certain that our customers will appreciate our latest products.”

Vivobook 14 Flip

The ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip is a powerful, portable, and feature-rich device that combines performance, AI-enhanced tools, and long battery life. Weighing 1.5 kg and just 1.69cm slim, it features a sturdy aluminium body in Matte Gray. Its 360° hinge allows versatility between laptop, tablet, tent, and stand modes, which make it perfect for creative workflows. The 14-inch Lumina OLED touchscreen delivers bright colours, deep blacks, and sharp details for a better viewing experience.

The Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 2) processor with next-level AI capabilities, ensures the Vivobook 14 Flip’s smooth performance. It has 16GB LPDDR5X RAM (8533 MHz) and 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD (expandable up to 1 TB), offer easy multitasking and faster data access. Wi-Fi 7 provides high-speed connectivity with lower delays, ensuring a seamless online experience.

This laptop includes Windows Copilot, an AI-powered assistant that helps with tasks like file searching and system control. Windows Studio Effects v2 improves video calls with features like Eye Contact Enhanced and Portrait Light. The ASUS StoryCube app organizes photos and videos using AI, while the ASUS Pen 2.0 supports precise writing and drawing with different tip options. The Dolby Atmos 360° adaptive audio system enhances sound quality for movies, music, and calls. The ErgoSense keyboard and touchpad provide a smooth typing and navigation experience.

With a 70Wh battery, the Vivobook 14 Flip offers up to 28 hours of usage. It also supports USB-C Easy Charge, allowing charging with standard USB-C chargers, power banks, and airline adapters. It comes with multiple ports, including Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, HDMI 2.1, and a microSD reader, ensuring flexible connectivity. The laptop is military-grade durable and features ASUS OLED Care, which helps prevent screen burn-in.

ASUS Gaming V16

Gear up for an all-new level of gaming and creativity with the ASUS Gaming V16 (V3607)—a futuristic 16-inch portable battle rig built for light gaming and creative domination. Cloaked in a Matte Black finish with an electrifying Turbo Blue keyboard backlight, transparent WASD and arrow keys, and a razor-sharp design, this machine doesn’t just perform—it makes a statement. Weighing just 1.95 kg and battle-tested with US MIL-STD 810H certification, it’s crafted for durability, whether you’re grinding out long gaming sessions or taking it on the go.

Powered by up to an Intel Core 7-240H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU, the ASUS Gaming V16 delivers a powerful blend of gaming and creative performance. It supports up to 32GB DDR5 RAM (5600MHz) and 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage for seamless multitasking. ASUS IceCool thermal technology ensures optimal cooling with dual heat pipes and a 79-blade fan, maintaining 70W total wattage in Performance Mode. Other highlights include a 1080p FHD camera with a privacy shutter, Dirac-tuned speakers with AI noise cancellation, and ASUS Smart Gestures on a large 150x99mm touchpad. With USB-C Power Delivery, HDMI 2.1, and ASUS-exclusive Wi-Fi Master technology, the ASUS Gaming V16 is a versatile, performance-packed laptop built for users who want speed, style, and efficiency.

Vivobook 16

The powerful and reliable laptop features a 16-inch WUXGA display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and ultra-slim bezels, providing an immersive viewing experience. The TÜV Rheinland certification ensures reduced blue light emissions, making it comfortable for long hours of use. The 180-degree hinge adds flexibility, allowing users to adjust the screen for different viewing angles. Despite its large screen, the laptop remains thin at 1.79 cm and durable with US MIL-STD 810H military certification, ensuring it withstands everyday wear and tear.

Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 – 225H processor (Series 2) with 14 cores, 16 threads, and up to 4.9 GHz, the Vivobook 16 delivers smooth and efficient performance. The 16GB DDR5 RAM ensures seamless multitasking with an expandable SO-DIMM memory slot. The 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD offers fast and reliable storage, and Wi-Fi 6 with Bluetooth 5.2 ensures strong wireless connectivity. The FHD IR camera with Windows Hello support and magnetic privacy shutter enhance security. The backlit ErgoSense keyboard and a large Smart Gesture touchpad improve typing comfort and navigation. With stereo speakers featuring ASUS Audio Booster and Dirac Sound technology, the ASUS Vivobook 16 is a well-rounded device for professionals, students, and anyone looking for a powerful, AI-enhanced laptop.

Zenbook 14

The ASUS Zenbook 14 (UX3405C) is a premium, ultra-portable laptop designed for professionals who need power, style, and long-lasting battery life. Weighing just 1.28 kg and 14.9 mm thin, it features an aluminium alloy chassis with a 180° ErgoLift hinge for better typing comfort and airflow. The 14-inch 3K OLED NanoEdge display with 120Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification ensures vibrant colours, deep blacks, and an immersive viewing experience. With Wi-Fi 7 and Thunderbolt 4 ports, connectivity is seamless, allowing users to transfer data at high speeds and connect to external displays effortlessly.

Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9-285H processor with Intel Arc Graphics and AI Boost NPU, the Zenbook 14 delivers next-level AI performance for faster productivity and creative workflows. It comes with up to 32GB LPDDR5X RAM (7467 MHz) and 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, ensuring smooth multitasking and fast storage. The 75Wh battery provides over 18 hours of usage, with USB-C fast charging for convenience. Additional features include an FHD IR AI Camera with Windows Hello, AI noise cancellation for calls, and a backlit ErgoSense keyboard with NumberPad 2.0. With Dolby Atmos speakers, ASUS OLED Care for screen longevity, and military-grade durability, the Zenbook 14 is built to handle demanding workloads while remaining lightweight and stylish.

Vivobook 14

The ASUS Vivobook 14 (X1407CA) is a thin, light, and durable laptop designed for smooth AI-powered performance and everyday convenience. Weighing just 1.46 kg with a 1.79 cm slim profile, it is easy to carry while maintaining US MIL-STD 810H military-grade durability to withstand accidental drops and extreme conditions. The 14-inch WUXGA display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and ultra-slim bezels offers an immersive viewing experience, while TÜV Rheinland certification ensures reduced blue light emissions for comfortable long-hour usage. The 180-degree hinge adds flexibility for work and collaboration.

Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 – 225H processor (Series 2) with 14 cores, 16 threads, and up to 4.9 GHz boost clock, the Vivobook 14 handles demanding tasks with ease. 16GB DDR5 RAM ensures smooth multitasking, and an expandable SO-DIMM memory slot offers future upgrade options. The 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD provides fast storage, while Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 enable seamless connectivity. The laptop also includes an FHD IR camera with Windows Hello support and a privacy shutter for security. Other highlights include a backlit ErgoSense keyboard, a massive touchpad with Smart Gesture support, and stereo speakers with Dirac Sound technology for an immersive multimedia experience. With a dedicated Copilot key for AI assistance, the ASUS Vivobook 14 is a reliable and smart companion for work and entertainment.

Vivobook S14

The ASUS Vivobook S 14 OLED (S5406S) is a premium, ultra-light laptop designed for users who need power, portability, and advanced AI-driven features. Weighing just 1.3 kg and 13.9 mm thin, its aluminium alloy chassis gives it a sleek, modern look, while the 180° hinge provides flexibility for different work setups. The 14-inch ASUS Lumina OLED display delivers 600 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy, and VESA DisplayHDR 600 True Black certification, ensuring vivid visuals and comfortable viewing with reduced blue light emissions.

Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 256V processor, the laptop features Intel Arc Graphics, AI Boost NPU (47 TOPS), and 16GB LPDDR5X RAM (8533 MHz) for seamless multitasking and AI-powered efficiency. Storage is fast and reliable with a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, while Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 provide next-level connectivity. Security is enhanced with an FHD IR camera with Windows Hello, a privacy shutter, and the Microsoft Pluton chip for data protection. The customizable RGB backlit ErgoSense keyboard and large Smart Gesture touchpad ensure a comfortable typing experience. Harman Kardon-certified Dolby Atmos speakers deliver immersive audio, while AI-powered noise cancellation improves call clarity. With a 75Wh battery supporting USB-C Easy Charge, the Vivobook S 14 OLED is built for all-day productivity, making it a perfect choice for professionals, creators, and students.

Zenbook DUO

The ASUS Zenbook Duo (UX8406C) is the world’s first 14-inch dual-screen AI-powered laptop, designed for seamless multitasking and enhanced productivity. Weighing 1.35 kg (1.65 kg with keyboard) and just 1.46 cm thin (1.99 cm with keyboard), it features two 14-inch 3K OLED touchscreens with a 120Hz refresh rate, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification, and 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy, delivering a stunning visual experience. The detachable full-size ErgoSense keyboard with a Copilot key offers flexibility, allowing users to switch between Laptop, Dual-Screen, and Desktop modes for different tasks. ASUS Pen 2.0 support further enhances creativity and note-taking.

Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9-285H processor with Intel AI Boost NPU, the Zenbook Duo delivers top-tier AI performance. With up to 32GB LPDDR5X RAM (7467 MHz) and 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, multitasking is smooth and efficient. A 75Wh battery provides for long hours of usage, while the Dual-band Wi-Fi 7 ensures ultra-fast connectivity. The FHD IR ASUS AI Camera ensures AI-enhanced video effects, while Dolby Atmos stereo speakers offer immersive audio. Dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI 2.1, and USB 3.2 provide extensive connectivity options. With its military-grade durability and innovative dual-screen experience, the Zenbook Duo is perfect for professionals, creators, and multitaskers seeking the ultimate in portable productivity

Price and availability

Model Name Availability Starting Price Vivobook Flip 14 (TP3407SA) Online: ASUS e-shop, Flipkart and Amazon ₹ 96,990 Brand Store: ASUS Exclusive Stores, Multi brand retail outlets Gaming V16 (V3607) Online: ASUS Exclusive stores, e-shop, Flipkart and Amazon ₹ 84,990 Vivobook 16 (X1607CA) Online: ASUS e-shop, Amazon ₹ 75,990 Brand Store: Croma, Vijay Sales and Reliance, Zenbook 14 (UX3405CA) Online: ASUS e-shop, Flipkart and Amazon ₹ 1,12,990 Brand Store: ASUS Exclusive Stores, Croma and Vijay Sales, Multi brand retail outlets Vivobook 14 (X1407CA) Online: ASUS e-shop, Flipkart ₹ 75,990 Vivobook S14 (S5406SA) Online: ASUS e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon ₹ 99,990 Brand Store: Reliance Zenbook Duo (UX8406CA) Online: ASUS e-shop, Flipkart and Amazon ₹ 2,39,990 Brand Store: ASUS Exclusive stores, Reliance, Croma, Vijay Sales

ASUS

