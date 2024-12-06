ASUS Unveils Visionary ROG Strix Gaming Monitor, ProArt Display and ZenScreen Lineup for 2025

- Advertisement -

ASUS announced an innovative lineup of high-quality and versatile mainstream display options designed for gaming, content creation, hybrid work, entertainment, and more to be unveiled at CES 2025. These include a superfast ROG Strix gaming monitor, versatile ASUS ZenScreen monitors, and cutting-edge ProArt displays.

ROG Strix gaming monitors are designed for gamers who demand the best in terms of image quality, refresh rate, response time, and overall performance—and the new ROG Strix XG32UCG ticks all of the above. This exceptional gaming monitor features a 31.5-inch 4K Fast IPS panel with dual 4K @ 160Hz and FHD @ 320Hz modes.

The ASUS ZenScreen range is represented by three versatile displays at CES 2025: ZenScreen Smart MS32UC, ZenScreen MB27ACF, and ZenScreen MB169CK. ZenScreen Smart MS32UC boasts embedded Google TV and the latest AI features to put productivity and entertainment front and center, making it perfect for small-space living by giving users everything they need on a single screen. Meanwhile, the 27-inch ZenScreen MB27ACF includes a host of accessories that enable users to configure it to suit various work setups. Perfect for those working remotely or from a co-working space, this innovative monitor allows users to create their own productivity corner. For flexibility, the ultra-lightweight ZenScreen MB169CK portable screen offers rich connectivity options, making it great for on-the-go productivity.

The latest ProArt displays ensure exceptional color precision is within easy reach with its latest 6K and 4K offerings: ASUS ProArt Display 6K PA32QCV, and the ProArt Display PA32UCE and PA27UCGE 4K monitors. The ProArt Display 6K PA32QCV delivers 6K resolution visuals with its high 216ppi and 98% DCI-P3 gamut, giving creators more onscreen workspace and stunningly-clear visuals. Dual Thunderbolt™ 4 ports with up to 96-watt Power Delivery and daisy-chain support makes PA32QCV ideal for those working on laptops. Similarly, the ProArt Display P32UCE and ProArt Display PA27UCGE are respectively 32-inch and 27-inch 4K HDR monitors with up to 98% DCI-P3 and Delta E < 1 to deliver beautifully saturated and color-accurate visuals. Both monitors include a built-in colorimeter for self-calibration to ensure long-term color accuracy. What’s more, the PA27UCGE offers a superfast 160Hz refresh rate.

ROG Strix XG32UCG

Designed for professional gamers, ROG Strix XG32UCG boasts a 31.5-inch 4K Fast IPS panel with a 160Hz refresh rate for buttery-smooth visuals. A framerate boost feature provides it with dual modes, enabling gamers to switch between 4K @ 160Hz or FHD @ 320Hz visuals via a hotkey, allowing for truly immersive FPS and AAA+ gameplay. XG32UCG offers FreeSync™ Premium supportand G-SYNC compatibility to enable variable refresh rates (VRR) to deliver seamless, tear-free gaming experiences. Extensive connectivity options including DisplayPort™ 1.4, HDMI® 2.1, and USB-C® with 15W Power Delivery ensure compatibility with various devices. Additionally, ASUS DisplayWidget Center allows users to adjust monitor settings, keyboard shortcuts, and custom settings via a mouse. To further enhance gaming experiences, XG32UCG features AI enhancements such as Dynamic Crosshair and Dynamic Shadow Boost, along with ASUS Aura Sync technology.

ASUS ZenScreen Smart MS32UC: The smartest choice

The latest addition to the 2025 CES Innovation Award-winning ZenScreen Smart series, ZenScreen Smart MS32UC enriches any space with the entertainment options and productivity of Google TV. Compared to its predecessor, the ZenScreen Smart MS32UC raises the wow factor thanks to a large 31.5-inch UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS display with 98% DCI-P3 gamut, enhanced features, and more immersive audiovisual experiences with its two front-facing 5-watt Harman Kardon speakers. ZenScreen Smart MS32UC targets to meet VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 and is able to support multiple HDR formats, including HDR10 and HLG. Additionally, the monitor offers Miracast and Chromecast wireless support. Extensive connectivity options include USB Type-C® with 90W Power Delivery, HDMI, DisplayPort, and a USB hub. There’s also 2.4GHz / 5GHz WiFi and Bluetooth 5.2.

The embedded Google TV system offers up to 10,000+ apps, personalized recommendations, and the latest AI features powered by Google. The integrated Multi-platform Live Streaming app enables users to broadcast live videos and content to four different online platforms simultaneously.

In addition, ZenScreen Smart MS32UC has a stylish and functional design that includes special acoustic fabric and a convenient storage compartment at the rear of the monitor.

ASUS ZenScreen MB27ACF: Redefine your workspace

ASUS ZenScreen MB27ACF features a 27-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS panel and smooth 100Hz refresh rate for daily entertainment and casual gaming. Engineered to be thin and lightweight, it measures a mere 5.4mm at its thickest point and weighs less than 3kg. Compared to the preceding model, MB27ACF offers a large screen size, while maintaining the same weight. It offers users extensive connectivity options including HDMI, full-function USB Type-C with 70W Power Delivery, and headphone output.

ZenScreen MB27ACF offers powerful audio delivery thanks to a smart amplifier, sub-woofer and 2.1-channel output. It also features ASUS DisplayWidget Center, allowing users to easily change monitor settings via an intuitive interface. A built-in ergonomic C-clamp stand is designed to save space and offers Z-axis adjustment which allows for comfortable viewing positions. When it comes to set up, the versatile stand design and the partition hook kit gives users the flexibility to integrate the monitor into various setups and workflows.

ZenScreen MB27ACF is packed in environmentally-friendly FSC™-certified paper materials.

ASUS ZenScreen MB169CK: Flexible setups with a detachable 360° kickstand

ZenScreen MB169CK is a 15.6-inch portable monitor featuring an FHD IPS panel and a detachable 360° kickstand that screws into its rear tripod socket for easy tilt adjustments in either portrait or landscape mode. The kickstand can be easily removed when not in use, and it features a handy cutout that enables the monitor to be attached to a wall mount. ZenScreen MB166CK includes two USB-C ports, mini HDMI, and an earphone jack. Users can easily adjust brightness, contrast ratio, and the auto-rotation feature via ASUS DisplayWidget Center. Like the ZenScreen MB27ACF, ZenScreen MB169CK is also packed in environmentally-friendly FSC-certified paper materials.

ProArt Display 6K PA32QCV: Seeing beyond belief

The 32-inch ASUS ProArt Display 6K PA32QCV features a stunning 6016 x 3384 resolution panel with 216 pixels per inch (PPI) for unparalleled image clarity, making it ideal for video editors, photographers, and AI artists. Compared to a 4K monitor of the same size, PA32QCV provides 145% more onscreen workspace, providing creators with a larger canvas for their content. With 98% DCI-P3 and 100% sRGB coverage, and targeting VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification, PA32QCV ensures true-to-life color reproduction. This monitor features ASUS LuxPixel technology that includes an anti-glare and low reflection (AGLR) coating for a paper-like screen effect. Unlike traditional matte panel finishes that soften images, the specially-formulated coating provides exceptional pixel color fidelity and sharper details. The monitor is Calman Verified and factory-calibrated to ensure Delta E<2 color accuracy—making it ideal for color grading. ASUS Light Sync solutions, featuring ambient light and backlight sensors, ensuring remarkable color accuracy and precise color temperatures, right on startup.

ProArt PA32QCV offers extensive connectivity options including two Thunderbolt 4 ports with 96W Power Delivery and daisy-chain support. Plus, there’s DisplayPort 1.4 (with Display Stream Compression), HDMI 2.1, and a USB hub to ensure seamless integration to any workflow. Built-in Auto KVM allows for effortless switching and control between two connected laptops or PCs via a single keyboard and mouse for easier multitasking. The monitor’s ergonomic stand provides users with tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustments for the ideal viewing position.

ProArt Display PA32UCE and PA27UCGE: Exceptional color precision is within reach

ProArt Display PA32UCE and PA27UCGE are designed for video editors and colorists seeking 4K resolution and professional-grade color accuracy. These 32-inch and 27-inch 4K HDR monitors offer 600-nits brightness and up to 98% DCI-P3 gamut for beautifully saturated and accurate colors. Both monitors are factory pre-calibrated to achieve a Delta E<1 color accuracy. The ASUS Light Sync solution uses the backlight sensor to automatically detect backlight brightness and adjusts it to compensate for deviations at startup, eliminating warm-up time and ensuring accurate color performance. Likewise, the ambient light sensor automatically adjusts the monitor’s brightness and color temperature based on ambient lighting, for true colors in any environment. These monitors support multiple HDR formats, including HLG and HDR10. ProArt Display PA27UCGE also features a 160Hz refresh rate to ensure ultrasmooth visuals.

The built-in motorized flip colorimeter in each monitor makes it easy to maintain the display’s color accuracy over time. Both models also offer auto/self-calibration to ensure the process never interferes with the creative process. ProArt Display PA32UCE and PA27UCGE provide exceptionally comfortable viewing experiences with ASUS LuxPixel technology, a suite of the latest monitor features including anti-glare and low-reflection (AGLR) technology to significantly minimize distracting environmental reflections. Extensive connectivity options, including DisplayPort over USB-C with 96W power delivery, DisplayPort, HDMI and a USB hub, ensure seamless integration into any workflow.

