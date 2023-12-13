ASUS Unveils the Chromebook Plus CX3402

- Advertisement - -

ASUS announced the launch of the new ASUS Chromebook Plus CX3402, a compact, lightweight, and cost-effective all-rounder 14-inch laptop that’s ideal for users seeking enhanced productivity and creativity on the go. Chromebook Plus laptops offer up to double the speed, double the memory, and double the storage — and Chromebook Plus CX3402 is the very first Chromebook Plus from ASUS.

Powerful, portable, and primed to push productivity further, ASUS Chromebook Plus CX3402 sports a stylish and durable design that weighs a mere 1.4kg and is packed with features to help users achieve more. These include AI-powered tools and apps powered by 12th-gen Intel® Core™ processors, as well as a 180° lay-flat hinge, expansive 5.7-inch touchpad, fast, stable Wi-Fi 6 and up to 10-hour battery life to enable energetic individuals to power through everyday work and play. The all-new laptop is available in an exciting Rock Grey colour, exuding understated modern style.

Mr. Dinesh Sharma, Vice President, Commercial PC and Smartphone, System Business Group, ASUS

Commenting at the launch, Mr. Dinesh Sharma, Vice President, Commercial PC and Smartphone, System Business Group, ASUS in India said, “We are elated to introduce the ASUS CX3402, the premium crafted powerhouse in our expanding range of Thoughtfully Simple Chromebooks from Asus. With best-in-class performance, exceptional battery life, and military-grade durability, we’re setting a new standard for high-performance, connected computing. This Chromebook is designed to meet the needs of businesses, with enhanced RAM and storage variants and the default Titan C Chip for hardware encryption. The ASUS CX3402 is our Chromebook Plus laptop, offering new minimum standards of double the speed, memory, and storage, making it the very first Chromebook Plus from ASUS. We are confident that with our new offering will take the Chromebooks experience to new heights.”

Portable productivity

Engineered with 12th-gen Intel® Core™ processors, lightning-fast 8GB/16GB 4800MHz RAM and featuring 128GB UFS SSD, ASUS Chromebook Plus CX3402 delivers the performance and responsiveness required for seamless productivity. This helps provide ample storage for business files, school, and entertainment content. Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Express for example, empower users to edit standout photos quickly and easily or create social graphics, flyers, business cards. And with LumaFusion, ASUS Chromebook Plus CX3402 assists users in transforming raw footage into stunning video with features like track layering, audio mixing, custom titling, and keyframing. Customers who purchase a Chromebook Plus device between October 8, 2023 and January 31, 2024 get a complimentary 3 month trial to Adobe Photoshop Web. The 3-month trial membership also gives Chromebook Plus users access to Adobe Express Premium plan.

For fast, reliable connectivity at home, in the office, classroom, or when commuting in between, ASUS Chromebook Plus CX3402 includes Wi-Fi 6 technology, ensuring online content loads in the blink of an eye. This desirable connectivity is boosted further by exclusive ASUS technologies, such as ASUS Wi-Fi Master for ChromeOS, ensuring greater speed, stability, and range — helping users to stay connected anywhere, fast. And for the times when users don’t have access to Wi-Fi, with File Sync on Chromebook Plus, they will have access to their Google Docs, Sheets and Slides online and offline.

In addition to the intuitive control afforded by the optional touchscreen, ASUS Chromebook Plus CX3402 benefits from a large 5.7-inch touchpad. This expansive input area is optimized to provide smoother, more responsive fingertip control, making it easier to multitask and achieve more without the need for a mouse.

Immersive and reliable

ASUS Chromebook Plus CX3402 is equipped with a gorgeous 14-inch Full HD (FHD), three-sided NanoEdge display, improving immersion and maximizing the workspace.

With a 1080p webcam that features temporal noise reduction and built-in video call controls that automatically enhance clarity and lighting, cancel noise, and blur backgrounds, users always look and sound their best — no matter what video call app they’re using. They can also mute the mic and turn off the camera with one click for added privacy and convenience. As well, this high-resolution camera can be quickly hidden behind a retractable privacy cover.

Wellbeing is also a cornerstone of ASUS Chromebook Plus CX3402’s design, with the keyboard, touchpad and palm rest all protected by ASUS Antimicrobial Guard. This exclusive treatment is scientifically proven to inhibit bacterial growth by up to 99% over a 24-hour period to keep the laptop hygienic.

ASUS Chromebook Plus CX3402 is also built tough, with a series of structural reinforcements to boost chassis strength. The design meets the next-level and industry-leading US MIL-STD 810H durability standards, which are more rigorous and demanding than ever before. Additionally, the device undergoes stringent in-house testing — such as up to 30k times of open & close hinge cycle tests, panel-pressure tests, shock and drop tests — to ensure maximal toughness and shrugs off everyday knocks and bumps.

Friendly flexibility

ASUS Chromebook Plus CX3402 was created to be a friendly and flexible companion for college students, teachers, and busy professionals. The bright, clear FHD 14-inch display is available with an optional touchscreen, for input that’s as easy as it is intuitive. The screen is also attached with a strong 180° hinge that enables it to be laid fully flat — making it perfect for sharing content or collaborating on projects. The 10-hour battery life is more than enough to power through a full day of work or school, with plenty to spare in the tank for some rest and relaxation.

For maximum convenience, ASUS Chromebook Plus CX3402 is crammed with connectivity. Two full-function reversible USB-C® (USB Type-C®) ports make it easy to charge the laptop or to connect it to peripherals and external displays. USB-C also empowers superfast data-transfer speeds — making it possible to transfer a 2 GB video file to a USB drive in under two seconds. ASUS Chromebook Plus CX3402 also features two standard USB 3.2 ports, an HDMI 1.4 port, and an integrated 3.5 mm headphone/mic combo socket.

More power gets more done

Chromebook Plus, the new upgraded tier of Chromebooks from Google, is easy to use and easy to love. Users enjoy up to twice the performance for enhanced video conferencing and creativity apps, plus improved personalization and productivity that segues seamlessly between the online and offline worlds.

Chromebook Plus includes new features that make exploring creative endeavours with ASUS Chromebook Plus CX3402 more magical. The built-in Google Photos app includes enhanced features like the AI-powered Magic Eraser that easily removes unwanted background distractions and an HDR effect to enhance brightness and contrast. Users will also enjoy the revamped movie-creation tools to help them make high-quality movies with only a few easy clicks.

Always on-the-go Battery

The ASUS Chromebook Plus CX3402 is designed for an unhinged mobile lifestyle; with a 50Wh battery pack, it allows you to be ‘on-the-go’ for 10-hour all-day sprints. The charging is taken care of by a 45W USB-C fast charger, which can also charge your fast-charge enabled smartphones and other devices with ease.

Availability & Pricing

ASUS Chromebook Plus CX3402 with (Intel Core i3, 8 GB/128 GB EMMC Storage) starts at ₹39,990 and will be available exclusively on Flipkart.com for consumers. For Business customers, it will be available at leading Commercial PC channel partners.

