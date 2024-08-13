Asus unveils the AC65-05 GaN Charger, a pocket-sized powerhouse

- Advertisement -

ASUS, the renowned leader in innovative technology, has announced the launch of its latest breakthrough in charging technology – the ASUS GaN Charger AC65-05. Designed to cater to the fast-paced lifestyles of digital savvy users, this latest charger combines power, efficiency, and portability in an ultra-compact form. The ASUS AC65-05 GaN Charger will be available at the starting price of INR 2799 at Amazon, Flipkart, Asus Exclusive store, Asus E-shop.

Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India said, “At ASUS, we endeavor to bring the best of technology to all our customers, and we are committed to enhancing everyday experiences through reliable and innovative solutions. The new ASUS GaN Charger AC65-05 is a testament to how technology serves as a powerful, efficient, and versatile gadget for users. With the incredible efficiency of GaN technology, this charger delivers fast power with minimal heat, making it a standout in performance. Its dual USB Type-C ports simplify your life by letting you charge multiple devices simultaneously, while the compact design and rugged durability makes it ready for all your travel needs.”

The mini charger with mighty power

The ASUS AC65-05 GaN Charger displays the cutting-edge potential of Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, a high-grade semiconductor celebrated for its superior electrical transfer properties. This marvel ensures blazing-fast, efficient charging with minimal heat buildup, making it the perfect solution to power-up your gadgets. It features dual USB Type-C ports, allowing you to fast-charge two devices simultaneously. Whether you need to power up your laptop, phone, or tablet, the ASUS AC65-05 GaN Charger eliminates the need for multiple chargers. It includes a 1.5-meter 5A USB-C-to-USB-C cable and can charge an empty phone’s battery up to 50% in just 30 minutes.

Smart load balancing for optimal performance

The ASUS AC65-05 GaN Charger offers up to 65 watts of power when charging a single device. During simultaneous charging, its Smart Load Balancing feature distributes the output efficiently between the two USB Type-C ports, ensuring optimal charging performance for all your devices.

Pocket-friendly and unmatched durability

The charger’s pocket-sized dimensions and lightweight design make it the smallest charger in the ASUS lineup. It’s perfect for those on the go, providing a powerful charging solution that fits right in your pocket. To ensure the highest standards of quality and durability, the ASUS AC65-05 GaN Charger has undergone rigorous testing. It features a built-in electronic marker chip (E-Marker) for compatibility with various devices and cables. The charger has passed a 3000-cycle cable bend test and a 10,000-cycle insert-and-removal test, guaranteeing long-lasting performance.

Price & Availability

Model Name Availability Starting Price ASUS AC65-05 GaN Charger 5th August’24 ₹ 2799

