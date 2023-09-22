ASUS Unveils S14NA-U12 Server Motherboard

- Advertisement - -

ASUS announced ASUS S14NA-U12, its latest server motherboard, and designed to harness the power of the latest AMD EPYC™ 8004-series processors. This motherboard is engineered to deliver robust performance and energy efficiency for single-socket servers, both within and beyond the confines of traditional data centers.

Cost-efficient solutions

ASUS recognizes the paramount importance of cost-efficiency in the business realm. The all-new ASUS S14NA-U12 server motherboard leverages the impressive performance and streamlined platform componentry of EPYC 8004-series processors, enabling original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to offer cost-effective, business-relevant server configurations. The adherence to industry standards in platform management, coupled with top-tier security features and energy efficiency of the EPYC 8004-series processors, significantly reduces operational costs compared to power-hungry, non-standard alternatives. Customers can expect best-in-class total cost of ownership (TCO) across numerous deployments with systems based on AMD EPYC 8004-series processors.

Lynn Comp, AMD’s Corporate Vice President, Server Product and Technology Marketing

“We believe that computing, connectivity and analytics capabilities will be pervasive—end-to-end,” said Lynn Comp, AMD’s Corporate Vice President, Server Product and Technology Marketing. “With AMD EPYC 8004-series-based servers, customers will be able to deploy high-performance computing solutions where system cost, power and other infrastructure constraints previously would not allow.”

Dual SFP28 25-gigabit Ethernet with teaming support

S14NA-U12 provides ultra-high-speed network connectivity, with each SFP28 25-gigabit Ethernet connection offering up to 25 Gbps bandwidth, vastly outperforming traditional gigabit Ethernet. This speed enhances data-traffic handling, thereby improving application performance. Additionally, it ensures reliability through teaming support, where multiple network interface cards (NICs) combine for enhanced redundancy, minimizing service interruptions. The server’s low-latency SFP28 technology is crucial for real-time applications like high-frequency trading and video conferencing.

Flexible expandability

The latest ASUS server motherboard also boasts flexible expandability with five MCIO slots, supporting both NVMe and SATA drives onboard. This design offers versatile storage options, allowing users to choose between NVMe and SATA drives to meet a variety of storage needs. Additionally, it ensures high performance with support for NVMe drives, making it ideal for data-intensive applications like databases and high-performance computing.

S14NA-U12’s scalability is another stand out feature, as it can accommodate up to 10 NVMe drives — providing ample storage capacity that can readily expand to meet the growing demands of data-intensive operations. Up to two dual-slot GPUs are also supported.

Comprehensive IT infrastructure management

S14NA-U12 features an embedded iKVM module and is optionally equipped with ASUS Control Center, offering comprehensive out-of-band and in-band management features tailored for small and mid-size businesses. The embedded ASUS ASMB11-iKVM module supports remote BIOS updates, fan control, standalone KVMs, video recording and BSOD capture, providing around-the-clock remote monitoring and diagnostics. This functionality remains accessible even if the operating system is down or offline, through a user-friendly web-based graphical interface compatible with all major browsers. ASUS Control Center (ACC) further enhances IT infrastructure management, centralizing and integrating monitoring and control for ASUS commercial products, including servers, workstations, and digital signage. ACC enables remote BIOS updates, mobile device system monitoring, and simplified server management through one-click software updates and dispatching.

