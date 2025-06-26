ASUS unveils its new Stylish, Modern and Minimal Chromebook CX14

- Advertisement -

ASUS, the Taiwanese tech giant, announced the launch of its Chromebook CX14 in a minimal yet modern design. Tailored to meet the needs of younger students and educators this new laptop comes with reliable ChromeOS Experiences with security and Google Workspace. Intuitive and easy to navigate, the Chromebook CX14 showcases a stunning minimal finish with wear-resistant paint coating and is ultra-lightweight starting at just 1.39 kg with U.S military grade durability. Its 100GB Google cloud storage coupled with the 180-degree Hinge Design makes it accessible as well as portable for a host of use cases including learning, streaming and entertainment. Simplicity and versatility at their best, the ASUS Chromebook CX14 offers an effortless experience, making everyday use easier than ever for consumers.

Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India

“With the all-new Chromebook, our aim is to bring a device that is ‘Simpler Than Ever’ offering simplicity and versatility together in a single device—designed for long-lasting value and everyday durability. Whether it’s for learning, streaming, or entertainment, the device offers a clean, intuitive interface that empowers users to do more, wherever they are. We’re confident that this launch will resonate strongly with young students and educators alike,” said Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President – Consumer and Gaming PC, ASUS India.

Premium and environmentally aware design

The Chromebook CX14 showcases a stunning minimal finish with wear-resistant paint coating. Built with 30% recycled plastic for enhanced sustainability and durability. Beauty meets function with diamond and stone powder reinforcement. Delivers 2.5x superior abrasion resistance for lasting protection.

Features That Enhance Ease of Use

The ASUS Chromebook CX14 combines lightweight portability with everyday versatility. It features a vivid FHD display, 180-degree hinge, HDMI port, and a secure FHD camera perfect for learning, streaming, and video calls. With smart software and powerful hardware, it ensures smooth performance on the go.

All the goodness of Chrome OS and more

Enjoy seamless offline access with automatic file backups, keeping your data available anytime. Advanced sandboxing, built-in antivirus, and a dedicated Titan security chip ensure your information stays safe. With automatic updates and instant startup, the Chromebook CX14 is always ready whether for work, school, or play.

The following variants will be available starting today while the Chromebook CX14 (CX1405CKA-S60394) will be available soon on Amazon.

Price and Availability

Model Sales Model Name Starting Price (INR) Platforms E-shop link Chromebook CX14 (CX1405CKA) CX1405CKA-NK0154 18,990 Flipkart https://in.store.asus.com/home-laptop-asus-chromebook-cx1405cka-nk0154.html Chromebook CX14 (CX1405CKA) CX1405CKA-NK0155 20,990 Flipkart https://in.store.asus.com/home-laptop-asus-chromebook-cx1405cka-nk0155.html

