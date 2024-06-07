ASUS Unveils Groundbreaking Display Lineup at Computex 2024

- Advertisement -

ASUS announced the unveiling of a groundbreaking lineup of displays at Computex 2024. These all-new monitors include the stunning ProArt Display 5K and 8K professional range, flexible ZenScreen displays and wellness-focused ASUS VU displays. These cutting-edge screens are designed to boost professional content creation, hybrid work, entertainment and well-being – ready to provide unrivalled windows of clarity on the exciting new era of AI-powered computing.

DISPLAY INNOVATION AT ITS FINEST

ASUS ProArt Display 5K PA27JCV: Redefining your 5K dream

The all-new ASUS ProArt Display 5K PA27JCV is a 27-inch 5K high-PPI professional monitor, featuring a stunning 5120 x 2880 resolution and 218 high-PPI display for unparalleled clarity and color accuracy. With 99% DCI-P3 and 100% sRGB wide color gamut, it ensures true-to-life color reproduction. It features ASUS LuxPixel technology that includes an anti-glare and low reflection (AGLR) coating for a paper-like screen effect. Unlike a traditional matte finish, which can soften images, this special formulation provides exceptional pixel color fidelity and sharp details for extended creative session. Calman Verified and factory calibrated for Delta E < 2 color accuracy, it’s trusted for precise color grading.

Extensive connectivity options, including DisplayPort™ over USB-C® with 96 W power delivery, DisplayPort, HDMI® and a USB hub, ensure seamless integration into any workflow. ASUS LightSync solutions, such as Ambient Light Sensor and Backlight Sensor, maintain exceptional color accuracy over time and in varying environments. Ergonomic design options for tilt, swivel, pivot and height adjustments set a new standard for professional displays.

ASUS ProArt Display 8K PA32KCX: The world’s first 8K mini-LED professional monitor

As the world’s first 8K mini-LED professional monitor, ASUS ProArt Display 8K PA32KCX sets a new standard. This 32-inch wonder has an 8K resolution (7680 x 4320) and a Delta E value under one for unmatched color accuracy. Colors are incredibly rich and saturated, covering 97% of the cinema-grade DCI-P3 gamut. With a peak brightness of 1200 nits and sustained brightness of 1000 nits, it delivers stunning visuals.

One of the standout features of PA32KCX is its LuxPixel technology, which includes the same ALGR capabilities as PA27JCV, providing sharper detail and more comfortable viewing. The monitor also includes a built-in motorized flip colorimeter for auto- and self-calibration, ensuring lasting accuracy over time without the need for external tools. This is complemented by its true 10-bit color depth, enabling the display of HDR content with deep blacks and precise highlights, supporting multiple HDR formats such as HDR10 and HLG.

In terms of connectivity, PA32KCX is well-equipped with dual Thunderbolt™ 4 ports offering up to 96 W power delivery, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.1, and a built-in USB hub, catering to a wide range of professional needs. This combination of groundbreaking technology and versatile connectivity makes ProArt Display PA32KCX a top choice for those seeking the best in visual performance.

By purchasing ASUS ProArt Display series, customers are entitled to receive a free three-month trial of Adobe® Creative Cloud® to experience the latest AI-powered applications – providing an enhanced visual experience with ProArt Display’s professional color accuracy. This allows creators to inspire creativity and enjoy a smooth and exciting creative experience.

Experience display innovation: ASUS debuts latest screen solutions at Computex 2024

Visitors can also experience the innovative ASUS ZenScreen Duo OLED (MQ149CD) portable monitor and ASUS ZenScreen Smart (MS27UC), designed to enhance both productivity and entertainment.

ZenScreen Duo OLED MQ149CD features a 14-inch 16:10 FHD dual-OLED display, which can fold out to 21 inches for increased productivity. Its 360° foldable hinge and fold-up stand support both landscape and portrait mode, while versatile connectivity options ensure seamless device integration. Weighing only 700 g, it’s perfect for on-the-go productivity.

ASUS ZenScreen Smart MS27UC is a 27-inch UHD IPS monitor and the first Google TV smart monitor from ASUS, offering entertainment without a PC. It supports wireless display, features built-in 5 W Harman Kardon speakers and offers multi-platform live streaming. With HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, USB Type-C (PD 90 W), USB Hub ports, dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth® 5.0, it provides versatile connectivity and access to thousands of apps via the Google Play Store.

Breathe easier, see better: ASUS unveils new wellness-promoting monitors

ASUS is taking PC monitors beyond productivity and immersion at Computex 2024. The new ASUS VU249HFI-W, ASUS VU279HFI-W and ASUS VU34WCIP-W displays boast features designed to promote well-being and sustainability. These monitors go beyond reducing eye strain with features like a 100 Hz refresh rate and an IPS panel for wide viewing angles. They also integrate eco-friendly and wellness-focused technologies like integrated nano-ion tech that enhances air quality.

ASUS also uses 100% recyclable paper packaging that is FSC Mix certified and is Energy Star 8.0 compliant. The company is targeting to adopt 85% PCR-Plastic, become PCB Halogen free, and earn EPEAT Gold and TCO 9 status.

These ASUS VU displays cater to a variety of users with screen sizes ranging from 23.8 inches to an ultra-wide 34-inch option. All models offer features for comfortable everyday use, including entertainment, productivity and light gaming. The ultra-wide VU34WCIP-W, for example, is a multitasking powerhouse with its expansive WQHD resolution and a curved screen for a truly immersive experience.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

