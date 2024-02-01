ASUS Unveils GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Noctua OC Edition Graphics Card

- Advertisement - -

ASUS announced the GeForce RTX™ 4080 SUPER Noctua OC Edition graphics card, designed for gamers and creators who seek cutting-edge performance that operates at whisper-quiet noise levels. Building on the class-leading design of the ASUS GeForce RTX 3070, RTX 3080, and RTX 4080 Noctua Edition variants, this premium graphics card achieves near-silent operation thanks to the Noctua fans, an ASUS custom-built vapor chamber and a massive heatsink.

Cool and quiet

The ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Noctua Edition incorporates a pair of Noctua’s state-of-the-art NF‑A12x25 fans to move air over an extra-large heatsink. These fans were developed in a partnership between the ASUS thermal R&D team and engineers at Noctua. The design involved tuning the fin density and heat pipe arrangement of the heatsink, optimizing each for the airflow characteristics of the NF-A12x25 fans. To prioritize low noise levels, a smooth acoustic signature and high cooling performance while making room for the pair of 120 mm fans, ASUS expanded the card’s total volume to occupy 4.3 slots of space. The card also comes with a Dual BIOS switch, with Quiet mode enabled by default to minimize acoustics right out of the box.

The NF-A12x25 fan was an easy choice for this project because of the numerous innovations packed into its 120 mm frame. The impeller in this fan is made of Noctua’s proprietary Sterrox® liquid-crystal polymer and has an exceptionally low thermal expansion coefficient, allowing the fan blades to sit just 0.5 mm away from the outer frame. This extremely tight tolerance allows the NF-A12x25 to work more efficiently against back pressure by reducing the leakage of airflow ― perfect for a densely-packed GPU fin stack. A metal-reinforced motor hub and axis further support this extremely precise gap between impeller and frame.

All told, the cooling solution of the ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Noctua Edition is efficient and so quiet that it produces only 27dB under full load. To get the absolute most out of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, gamers can trust the decades of engineering expertise behind ASUS and Noctua.

Confident styling

ASUS knows that Noctua enthusiasts care as much about the aesthetics of their builds as they do about high performance and low noise levels. Thus, the ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Noctua Edition features a custom brown shroud for the duo of NF-A12x25 fans, complementing their distinctive color scheme and providing a secure mounting system — no zip ties are needed. ASUS and Noctua logos adorn the front and sides of the shroud, and subtle graphics emerge on the full-length alloy backplate, helping this card coordinate perfectly with other Noctua components in a system.

Get the most from a SUPER graphics card with GPU Tweak III

Users who want to unleash the best that their new graphics card has to offer should take a look at the most recent version of the ASUS GPU Tweak III software. The latest features of this app make it a breeze to tune the GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series of GPUs. The ASUS preset modes let users boost their card’s power or cut back on noise with a single click, and they can even set their own profiles on a game-by-game basis.

The Mobile Monitor is one of the most exciting new features, though. It lets users connect to GPU Tweak via their phone or other remote device to monitor their graphics card, without adding overlays on top of their gameplay. Set up a phone or tablet on a stand next to the PC, connect to the GPU Tweak Mobile Monitor interface, and keep an eye on system stats in real time.

In addition, the Voltage-Frequency (VF) Tuner feature is more user-friendly than ever, providing fine-grained control over the clock speed curve of a GPU. ASUS has also improved the on-screen display, added an import and export function and integrated a GPU-Z interface so users can get detailed graphics card information without having to install GPU-Z separately. The latest GPU Tweak III improvements will be out soon, and users can download the program here.

Power up and play

To keep the GeForce RTX 4080 Noctua SUPER Edition running its best, users can pair this new graphics card with a premium ASUS power supply. The ROG Thor 1000W Platinum II is the perfect power supply to drive an ultra-powerful, ultra-quiet build, thanks to its high-quality components and efficient operation. It also has an OLED display on the side to monitor power draw in real time, along with Aura Sync support for a bit of extra RGB flair.

Availability

The ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Noctua OC Edition will be available soon.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.