ASUS Unveils GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and GeForce RTX 4060 Graphics Cards

ASUS announced NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti graphics cards for the ROG Strix, TUF Gaming and ASUS Dual families, delivering the latest NVIDIA architecture and cutting-edge tech such as DLSS 3 frame generation to mainstream gamers.

The RTX 4060 Ti graphics cards will be the frontrunners for this series, and they will ship with a healthy 8 GB of VRAM. At a later date, ASUS will also launch variants of the ROG Strix, TUF Gaming, Dual, and Dual White RTX 4060 Ti graphics cards equipped with an even-larger 16GB pool of VRAM. The extra helping of memory will give gamers with a taste for cutting-edge graphics extra headroom to dial up high-resolution textures and high-end visual effects in demanding games.

The ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4060, TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4060, ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4060 and ASUS Dual White GeForce RTX 4060 are also coming at a later date. ASUS will share all the details on these graphics cards soon, so gamerswillnot have to wait long to learn more about them — or make one their own.

These GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4060-powered GPUs are designed to deliver incredible performance for mainstream gamers and creators at 1080p resolution at 100 frames per second with ray tracing and DLSS 3. The GeForce RTX 4060 product family delivers all the advancements of the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture — including DLSS 3 neural rendering, third-generation ray-tracing technologies at high frame rates, and an eighth-generation NVIDIA Encoder (NVENC) with AV1 encoding.

The ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4060 Ti takes no prisoners: PC builders determined to outfit their gaming rig with hardware that offers an unbeatable balance of performance, features, and bold style need to look no further than the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4060 Ti.Sporting the same cyberpunk flair as its 40 Series siblings, this graphics card is slimmed down to a 3.1-slot design that is only 311.4mm long, for compatibility with more PC cases. It is a power-sipping unit, too:it only needs a single 8-pin power connector.

The card’s more compact dimensions still leave plenty of surface area on its MaxContact heatsink for airflow. Three new 11-blade Axial-tech fans, which can push 21% more air volume than previous-gen models, deliver a stream of cooling air. Additionally, a massive vented backplate gives heat another pathway to exhaust from a PC. 0dB technology keeps the card completely silent under lighter workloads.

Going with Strix gives gamers the premium package of extra features. Choose between performance and quiet modes with a Dual BIOS switch, connect PC case fans to two FanConnect II headers, and light up arig with a ring of ARGB tail-lights compatible with Aura Sync. Meanwhile, reliable power delivery and time-tested build quality through the ASUS Auto-Extreme manufacturing process help ensure this card will power gaming experiences for years to come.

The TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4060 Ti offers trusted performance: For gamers on the lookout for a graphics card with stripped-down style, essential features, and rock-solid performance, ASUS offer the TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4060 Ti. This card deploys the same powerful GPU as its ROG Strix sibling, but with a slightly thicker heatsink and shorter 300mm overall length for wider case compatibility. A wide vent on the high-strength aluminum backplate improves airflow compared to last-gen cards. With the additional venting, its 3.12-slot footprint, and three new 11-blade Axial-tech fans, the TUF model is fully equipped for effective cooling.

The TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4060 Ti also offers a Dual BIOS switch so that users can easily prioritize quiet operation or all-out performance. A redesigned ARGB TUF logo along the shroud adds a dash of customizable color, while military-grade capacitors and the Auto-Extreme manufacturing process provide the reliable operation that all TUF cards are known for.

The ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and Dual White launch a new era: Updated with a fresh look and an upgraded cooling system, ASUS Dual graphics cards bring GeForce RTX 40 Series power to mainstream gamers. ASUS is offering two variants: an ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4060 Ti draped in classy black and an ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4060 Ti finished in pristine white. Retro-futuristic design elements add a touch of personality, as does the semi-transparent view onto the heatsink at the top of the card. For builders who prefer a more subdued sense of style, either option is a perfect fit.

With the Dual GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, users will get premium features, including a vented aluminum backplate, 0dB technology, and the latest 11-blade Axial-tech fans. But the Dual’s main claim to fame appears right in its name: it offers a compact dual-fan cooling solution that keeps the card’s total length down to a mere 227mm. This makes it a great choice for builders planning a space-saving system. With a single 8-pin PCIe power connector, the Dual GeForce RTX 4060 Ti can easily be deployed into an existing build, and dualball fan bearings help ensure a long lifespan.

AVAILABILITY : For pricing and availability of the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB, GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB, and GeForce RTX 4060 graphics cards from the ROG Strix, TUF Gaming, Dual, and Dual White product families, please contact your local ASUS representative.

