ASUS Unveils AMD X870E, B850 and B840 ROG, ROG Strix, TUF Gaming, and Prime Motherboards

ASUS announced the B850 and B840 series of AM5 motherboards for AMD processors, which includes models from the ROG Strix, TUF Gaming and Prime families. These motherboards give builders higher speeds, more ports and more slots for USB devices and M.2 SSDs. Many ASUS B850 motherboards also break into the next generation of wireless networking with WiFi 7 support, and also provide robust support for fast DDR5 kits. In addition, each model makes the PC building process easier than ever with tool-free M.2 SSD installation, easy troubleshooting and hassle-free installation and removal of graphics cards.

Meanwhile, B840 motherboards are designed to serve the needs of builders who do not intend to overclock their CPUs or install a PCIe® 5.0 M.2 SSD or graphics card. For anyone looking to build a very affordable and efficient PC — perhaps one centered around a CPU with powerful integrated graphics capabilities — ASUS B840 motherboards are a cost-effective choice. The first ASUS B840 motherboards all hail from the tried-and-true Prime family.

As a side note, users looking for a top-shelf X870E motherboard for their AMD CPU have two new options coming their way this year. First is the just-announced ROG Crosshair X870E Apex, an overclocking-focused motherboard built to chase world records. The ROG Crosshair X870E Extreme is also waiting in the wings, with details to be shared on the way to its expected release in the first quarter. Learn more by checking out the ASUS X870E/X870 motherboard guide.

An easier optimization experience

Generations of PC builders have trusted the award-winning ASUS BIOS interface, so changes are never made just for the sake of change. But last fall, starting with the AMD 800 series motherboard family ASUS increased the interface resolution to 1920 x 1080. ASUS B850 or B840 motherboard users will also enjoy this upgrade. With this change, users will be able to see more content at a glance, making it easier to survey available settings and find the ones that they need.

Perhaps even more valuable to new PC builders, the new BIOS Q-Dashboard interface helps to bridge the gap between settings in the BIOS and the physical layout of the motherboard. It gives a top-down view of the exact motherboard model, right inside of the BIOS, with the vital components and connections neatly labeled. These visual associations help newer PC builders become familiar with their new hardware and the functionality of their motherboard.

Many PC builders — especially those working on their first PC — have a lot of questions about how to get the best experience, once they have their system up and running. ASUS AI Advisor software, available to owners of ASUS X870E / X870, B850, and B840 motherboards, provides a quick and easy way to get instant answers to those questions. Whether users want an easy-to-read explanation of ASUS-exclusive functions, general guidance for how to use a specific BIOS function or even wide-ranging advice for how to set up a PC for optimal performance, ASUS AI Advisor is ready to lend a hand.

ROG Strix B850 motherboards take the gaming world by storm

Gamers everywhere trust ROG Strix motherboards to deliver excellent gaming performance, bold style and wide connectivity options. The latest B850 ROG Strix options kick into high gear with features that used to be exclusive to the ROG Crosshair series.

ROG Strix B850-E Gaming WiFi

The highest-performing model in the ROG Strix B850 family is the ROG Strix B850-E Gaming WiFi. For users who are looking to unleash a top-end AMD Ryzen™ CPU with a B-Series motherboard, this is the premium pick. This motherboard features an 8-layer PCB with 2-ounce copper layers for elevated signal integrity. Its robust VRM architecture provides a rock-solid foundation for overclocking with 16+2+2 stages—and the board streamlines performance-tuning ambitions with access to AI Overclocking and specialized tweaking tools like Dynamic OC Switcher. For next-gen graphics card support, the motherboard also features a PCIe 5.0 x16 slot that is equipped with the ASUS PCIe Q-Release Slim mechanism that makes card removal a breeze.

Comparing the ROG Strix B850-E Gaming WiFi to the ROG Strix B650E-E Gaming WiFi that came before, users will find a wealth of next-gen updates. Beefed-up support for lightning-quick storage is provided by adding another PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot. To help users build a high-bandwidth pipeline to online game servers, it is also equipped with a 5G Ethernet port. For those who prefer the convenience of wireless networking instead, onboard WiFi 7 provides a next-gen speed upgrade. In addition, there are more USB ports and internal USB headers, but sheer quantity is only part of the story. This motherboard also offers a USB4® port wielding up to 40Gbps of bandwidth for blazing-fast connections to external storage—or to drive an external display or for hooking up an array of peripherals. And the rear-panel USB 20Gbps Type-C® port supports up to 30-watt Power Delivery fast-charging to give users another convenient option for keeping smartphones and other devices topped off.

Gamers also love ROG Strix motherboards for their high-quality audio. The ROG Strix B850-E Gaming WiFi offers the ROG SupremeFX audio solution, a unique blend of hardware and software tech that provides clear, superior audio. The ALC4080 codec provides high-resolution playback at up to 32-bit/384 kHz across all channels. Gamers tend to use headsets for competitive play, so ASUS pays equal attention to the panel output. With audio streaming through the integrated Savitech amplifier, this motherboard can drive high-fidelity acoustics to a headset.

ROG Strix B850-F Gaming WiFi

In many ways, the ROG Strix B850-F Gaming WiFi is like the little brother of the ROG Strix B850-E Gaming WiFi. The B850-F sports a similar classic gaming motherboard aesthetic highlighted by charcoal hues, angular lines and RGB LED accents. It drives the CPU with a robust power design, and it is ready for PCIe 5.0 SSDs and graphics cards.

If the premium features of the ROG Strix B850-E Gaming WiFi will end up as luxuries instead of necessities in a given build, the ROG Strix B850-F Gaming WiFi might be the better option. It foregoes the USB4 port, fifth M.2 slot and fast-charging capabilities of the rear-panel USB 20Gbps port. But it is still well-equipped and ready to connect a large storage array, cutting-edge components and a full battlestation’s worth of peripherals.

ROG Strix B850-A Gaming WiFi

The “-A” model in any Strix lineup is a perennial favorite, thanks to its alternate visual design. While the previously discussed Strix models lean into the classic gamer aesthetic that ROG helped define, the ROG Strix B850-A Gaming WiFi stands out from the pack with a completely different colorway. White and silver surfaces, standing in subtle contrast to the cobble-gray PCB, give this motherboard a fresh, clean look. Pair it with a white-themed chassis and components to craft a PC with unforgettable style.

ROG Strix B850-I Gaming WiFi

The ROG Strix B850-I Gaming WiFi is a Mini-ITX marvel that empowers users to bring the next-level performance of an AMD Ryzen CPU into a pint-sized PC. It is small enough to hold with one hand, yet it’s decked out with cutting-edge features. Two DIMM slots let you install up to 96GB of high-speed DDR5 RAM. Its PCIe 5.0 x16 slot lets you install one of the most powerful graphics cards of today and tomorrow. The board’s smaller dimensions don’t afford much room, but we made space for two PCIe 5.0 M.2 slots. To accommodate all the necessary connections for this petite board, it features an extra-thick 10-layer PCB. Active cooling for the VRMs ensures stable operation, even in the cramped interior of an SFF chassis.

TUF Gaming B850 motherboards drill down on gaming essentials

TUF Gaming ensures that gamers everywhere have access to rock-solid motherboards with a no-nonsense aesthetic and essential gaming features. These models are enhanced by black metallic capacitors that provide 52% wider temperature tolerance and up to 2.5 times the lifespan of standard motherboard capacitors. They also feature a corrosion-resistant stainless-steel rear I/O panel with up to three times the lifespan of a regular panel, and they pass a rigorous 72-hour salt fog test, surpassing the industry standard. Last but not least, TUF LANGuard is a military-grade innovation that integrates advanced signal-coupling technology and premium surface-mounted capacitors to improve throughput, helping to protect the motherboard from lightning strikes and static electricity.

The following three TUF Gaming B850 motherboards also support ASUS AI Advisor, the always-available assistant for answering questions about motherboard software, firmware and hardware.

First up is the TUF Gaming B850-Plus WiFi, a full-sized ATX option that resets expectations for a mainstream motherboard. It is packed with the features that gamers are putting on their must-have checklist for 2025. This model is ready for PCIe 5.0 graphics cards and a PCIe 5.0 SSD, while onboard WiFi 7 provides next-gen wireless connectivity. Ten rear-panel USB ports, one of which is USB 20Gbps Type-C, ensure easy connections to all of a user’s gear.

This motherboard features many build-friendly features that originally appeared only on the most premium ASUS offerings. The PCIe Slot Q-Release lever, for example, makes it easy to remove a graphics card—even one with a large heatsink and thick backplate. Meanwhile, the tool-free M.2 Q-Latch system lets users install drives without the risk of dropping tiny screws into the bottom of a chassis. Another quality-of-life feature is BIOS FlashBack, which lets users update the motherboard’s firmware even if they do not have a CPU installed.

The bundled WiFi Q-Antenna makes it easy to get a great connection to a network. Its easy one-step design means that users do not have to do anything more than plug it in to have a great experience — and even the act of plugging it in is easier than with last-gen designs.

For users who may be considering a microATX motherboard for a space-saving chassis, the TUF Gaming B850M-Plus WiFi and TUF Gaming B850M-Plus bring next-gen power in the microATX form factor. Their 14+2+1 power stages cooled by enlarged VRM heatsinks pave the way for seamless CPU performance. A wide selection of USB ports, including a high-bandwidth USB 20Gbps Type-C port, keep users connected.

ASUS Prime B840 motherboards claim new territory

For builders constructing an energy-efficient, rock-solid system around a mainstream CPU—perhaps a Ryzen G-Series processor with boosted integrated graphics—ASUS Prime B840 motherboards are here to serve. While there is no support for PCIe 5.0 here, users can still take full advantage of all but the absolute latest graphics cards, and three onboard M.2 slots make it easy to get a storage system up and running. The Prime B840-Plus WiFi is also no slouch in the networking department: its 2.5G Ethernet port and onboard WiFi 6E are ready for action.

For builders who prefer a MicroATX option to fit in a space-saving chassis like the ASUS Prime AP201 Tempered Glass, the Prime B840M-A WiFi and Prime B840M-A are ready to answer the call. These capable boards trim back on the expansion slot capabilities of the larger Prime B840-Plus WiFi, but they offer an otherwise quite similar feature set. Users of this board may rely on integrated graphics, so these motherboards are equipped with a second DisplayPort output to let them enjoy a multi-monitor setup.

