ASUS unveiled its latest lineup of Zenbook and Vivobook Laptops in India

ASUS India unveiled its latest lineup of Zenbook and Vivobook laptops for the Indian market during the Global Thin credible launch event last night. The Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) has been introduced as the world’s slimmest OLED ultraportable laptop designed to redefine portability that is as slim as 1 cm to as light as 1 Kg. The latest Zenbook and Vivobook lineups are equipped with stunning new ASUS Lumina OLED displays, ASUS IceCool technology, and unique and Military-grade durable designs, empowering users with outstanding sustainable performance and purposeful innovations. These powerful and stylish models are powered by the latest 13th Generation Intel Core Processors and come with never-seen-before compactness that incorporates recyclable materials making them incredibly sustainable.

The pricing of the new PCs in theZenbook and Vivobook series starts from INR 97,990 and INR 47,990, respectively. These laptops will be available on both online platforms (ASUS e-shop/ Amazon/ Flipkart) as well as offline channels (ASUS Exclusive Stores/ ROG Stores/Croma/Vijay Sales/Reliance Digital).

Commenting during the unveiling of the new line-up, Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India said, “At ASUS, innovation has always been our driving force. As the world becomes increasingly mobile, we recognize the need for lightweight, sleek, and ultraportable laptops that are not only powerful but also sustainable. Our latest Zenbook and Vivobook lineups deliver on both these fronts, showcasing ASUS’s commitment to creating products that enhance user experience while minimizing environmental impact. With the launch of these new models, we believe that we are well-positioned to cater to the growing demand for ultraportable laptops in the country. We are excited to be a part of the Global launch this year and see how our new devices will help transform the way people explore their creativity, increase productivity, and work on-the-go. This has brought us to endeavor towards a new horizon and lead the world towards a better, improved, powerful yet sustainable future.”

Zenbook: Ultraportable PCs that redefine portability

Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304)

The ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) is the world’s slimmest OLED laptop, and also the most eco-friendly Zenbook ever. With a world-beating super-thin 1 cm profile and a super-light 1 kg chassis, this sophisticated Zenbook is the epitome of ultraportable design, finished in brand-new Basalt Gray or classic Ponder Blue. It’s also designed keeping the environment firmly in mind, using recycled metals and plastics in its construction, and utilizing sustainable FSC-certified paper packaging. This process increases wear resistance, corrosion protection, thermal management, hardness, and lifespan, adding a natural look and feel that resonates with the Zen-inspired roots of the Zenbook family.

Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404)

The ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED that has Intel Evo certificationis a convertible laptop with an all-aluminum body, 360-degree hinge, and a weight of 1.5kg. It has a 14″ 2.8K (2880 x 1800) 90Hz ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreen display with 100% DCI-P3 coverage, Pantone validation, and VESA-certified DisplayHDR True Black 500. The laptop has 512GB/1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage (3500 MB/s), two Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-A), HDMI 2.1, and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. It also includes a glass touchpad, a full HD 3DNR camera with an Infrared sensor and Windows Hello, a 75 WHrs battery with 65 W fast charging, Dolby Atmos audio, and an edge-to-edge backlit chiclet keyboard.

New vibrant Vivobook series line-up

Vivobook S 15 OLED: (Model S5504 & K5504)

The ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED (S5504) is a lightweight and durable laptop with a 15.6″ 2.8K 120Hz OLED display that has Intel Evo certification. It comes in three color variants (Cool Silver, Solar Blue, Cream White) and is equipped with a range of CPU options including Intel Core i9-13900H, i7-13900H, and i5-13900H, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM (4800 MHz), and 512GB/1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD (up to 3.5 Gbps). It has a Thunderbolt 4, USB ports, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and a glass touchpad. The laptop has a Full HD 3DNR camera with an Infrared sensor and Windows Hello, as well as AI Noise Cancelation, MyASUS, and Alexa features. Its Smart Amplifier can provide 350% louder sound output without distortion. It runs on Windows 11 Home and comes with Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021 with a lifetime subscription.

ASUS Vivobook 15X OLED (K3504)

The ASUS Vivobook 15X OLED is a 15.6” laptop with upgradable 16GB DDR4 RAM (3200 MHz) and 512GB/1TB PCIe Gen 4 storage (3500 MB/s). It has a thin profile of 17.9mm and weighs 1.6 kg with military-grade durability. The laptop has a Full HD ASUS Lumina OLED display with VESA-certified DisplayHDR True Black 500, Dolby Vision, 550 nits, 1000000:1 contrast ratio, and 0.2ms response time. It also has a 50 WHrs battery life with 65 W fast charging, and a complete set of ports including USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-C), two USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-A), USB 2.0, HDMI 1.4, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack.

ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED (X1505)

The ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED (X1505) is a lightweight and durable laptop with a 15.6″ Full HD ASUS Lumina OLED display with DisplayHDR True Black 600 and Dolby Vision. The laptop has a thin profile of 19.9mm, weighs 1.7kg, and features a 180° ErgoLift hinge for comfortable use. It has a military-grade US MIL-STD 810H durability and eco-friendly EPEAT Silver certification. The keyboard has ASUS Antimicrobial Guard Plus protection. It has a 50 WHrs battery with 65W fast charging, fast WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5 connectivity, and multiple ports. The laptop comes with Microsoft Office and Home 2021 and the MyASUS application for customization and diagnostics. It comes in Indie Black and Transparent Silver color variants.

ASUS Vivobook 16 (X1605)

Powered by the latest 13th Gen H series Intel Core i5-13500H CPU, the ASUS Vivobook 16 comes with 16GB of DDR4 RAM (3200 MHz) which is upgradable to 24GB, 512GB PCIe Gen 3 SSD (2000 MB/s) and Iris Xe graphics. This device of Military-grade MIL-STD 810H durability is 19.9mm thin and 1.8kg weight for a compact 16” laptop which has received EPEAT Silver rated for sustainability. The keyboard is a full-sized backlit chiclet with a physical NumPad and ASUS Antimicrobial Guard protection while the 180° ErgoLift hinge makes for comfortable use at all angles and better air circulation. The ports on the device feature USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-C), two USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB 2.0, HDMI 1.4, a 3.5mm jack, DC in, as well as Wi-Fi 6 for added connectivity.

