ASUS unlocks peak performance, introduces Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus Processors for Creators and Professionals

- Advertisement -

ASUS, the Taiwanese tech giant announced the expansion of its Qualcomm laptop offerings with two new laptops, the ProArt PZ13 and Vivobook S 15 OLED, equipped with the latest Snapdragon X Plus processors. The first ASUS Copilot+ PC with the latest Snapdragon X Elite Processor, the Vivobook S 15 OLED pushes the limits of computing in a powerful, smart and efficient form factor. On the other hand, the ProArt PZ13 is ideal to create anywhere owing to its lightweight design and top-notch performance. With advanced AI-driven capabilities and stunning visuals, these laptops aim to meet the demands of today’s dynamic users, whether for intensive creative work, professional tasks, or entertainment.

Together, the ProArt PZ13 and Vivobook S 15 OLED exemplify ASUS’ commitment to delivering high-performance, portable, and durable laptops for discerning users. The ProArt PZ13 will be available at the starting price of INR 1,39,990, while the Vivobook S 15 OLED will be available for sale starting at INR 1,04,990. These products will be accessible through both online and offline channels.

Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India

Commenting on the launch of the ProArt PZ13 and Vivobook S 15 OLED laptops, Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India said, “At ASUS, our relentless drive is to advance technology and elevate the users’ digital experience. Our latest offerings –the ProArt PZ13 and Vivobook S 15 OLED embody this very vision. The power-packed ProArt PZ13 is a creator focused device, that boasts an exceptional ASUS Lumina OLED display and state-of-the-art AI features like Copilot+ to boost productivity and creativity, all housed in a robust, durable design. Meanwhile, the Vivobook S 15 OLED, featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon processors and a premium display panel, seamlessly blends high performance with portability, perfect for both professional and personal settings. These innovations underscore our commitment to not just meeting but simultaneously surpassing our customers’ expectations.”

ProArt PZ13

Power-up with Copilot+ PC magic

Enhance your creative process with the ProArt PZ13, powered by the Snapdragon® X Plus CPU with up to 45 TOPS NPU. This AI-driven PC unlocks Microsoft’s Copilot+ features, including Windows Studio Effects and Live Captions. ASUS’ StoryCube AI assists with digital asset management, while smart noise-cancellation software ensures clarity in communication. The ProArt PZ13 boasts a 16GB 8448MHz LPDDR5 memory and a 1TB SSD storage, offering seamless and lag-free performance. The robust 70Wh battery is capable of delivering multi-day power and Wi-Fi 7 keeps you connected wherever you go.

See brilliance with ASUS Lumina OLED

The ProArt PZ13 stands out with its 16:10 3K ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreen display, delivering Dolby Vision and Pantone Validated cinema-grade colour accuracy for spectacular visuals. The display’s rapid 0.2ms response time ensures smooth, fluid motion, while the ASUS Pen 2.0 Stylus is the perfect partner for creative tasks. For audio, three directional mics combined with Smart Amp technology, enhanced by Dolby Atmos, deliver crystal-clear sound, creating an immersive auditory experience.

Rugged and ready with IP52 durability

The ProArt PZ13 isn’t just a sleek device—it’s built to withstand tough conditions. With an IP52 rating, it is protected against dust and water, making it ready for any environment. Undergoing rigorous tests for vibration and high/low temperature shocks, the PZ13 remains sturdy in a lightweight form at just 0.85 kg and just 9mm thick. Crafted from aluminum alloy with precision CNC machining, it balances durability and style. The detachable magnetic keyboard and cover stand add to the flexibility of everyday use, while the new ProArt logo and chamfered edges exude professional aesthetics. The Nano Black coating not only enhances its sleek appearance but also resists smudges and fingerprints.

Vivobook S 15 OLED

Experience the future with ASUS Copilot+ PC

The ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED features the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus processors, along with Adreno integrated graphics. This premium, thin design integrates AI capabilities through the Qualcomm Hexagon NPU, offering 45 TOPS. With 16GB LPDDR5X RAM at 8448 MHz and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, it’s built for performance. The all-metal design is both robust and elegant, highlighted by the new ASUS Vivobook logo. With a weight of just 1.42 kg and measuring 14.7mm thin, this PC combines power with portability. The ASUS ErgoSense keyboard design ensures comfortable typing, complete with a number pad and single-zone RGB lighting.

Breathtaking display design

The Vivobook S 15 OLED with an ASUS Lumina OLED display provides stunning visuals on a 15.6-inch 3K (2880 x 1620) 120Hz screen. The 16:9 aspect ratio is ideal for work and entertainment, with up to 600 nits peak brightness and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 600 certification, ensuring top-notch colour accuracy.

A treasure trove of premium features

Built to withstand the toughest conditions, the Vivobook S 15 OLED passes 26 rigorous MIL-STD 810H tests, ensuring military-grade durability. Its 70Wh battery provides over 18 hours of power, with USB Type-C fast charging. Connectivity is seamless with an array of ports like USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 2.1 TMDS, a MicroSD card reader, and USB 4 ports, supporting 4K display output, 40 GB/s data transfer, and fast charging. The ASUS Antimicrobial Guard keeps your device safe and clean, while Windows Hello with a 1080p Full HD 3DNR webcam offers easy, secure login. Experience enhanced audio with the Smart Amplifier, delivering 350% louder sound without distortion.

Price and availability:

Model Name Availability Starting Price ProArt PZ13 (HT5306) Online: ASUS e-shop, Flipkart and Amazon Brand Store: ROG stores/ASUS Premium Stores ₹ 1,39,990 Vivobook S 15 OLED (S5507) Online: ASUS e-shop, Flipkart and Amazon Brand Store: ASUS Exclusive Stores Multi-Brand Retailers: all ASUS authorized dealers ₹ 1,04,990

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 115