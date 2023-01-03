ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XT and Radeon RX 7900 XTX

- Advertisement - -

The new graphics cards are built on the AMD RDNA 3 architecture, the world’s first gaming GPU to feature an advanced AMD chiplet design. The breakthrough architecture delivers up to 54% more performance per watt than AMD RDNA 2 architecture, and features the world’s fastest interconnect linking the graphics and memory system chiplets at up to 5.3 TB/s. The highlights of the products include:

Pull into pole position with the TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX: As the new frontrunner in the ASUS Radeon RX graphics card family, the TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX pushes the series to new performance heights. This 3.63-slot card offers a whopping 6,144 stream processors. For those looking for lots of bandwidth and plentiful pools of VRAM, the TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card offers both: 24GB of GDDR6 memory and a 384-bit memory interface. Durable materials and a reinforced construction make the TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX a tenacious warrior. Its exceptionally strong structure is more than equal to the task of protecting the PCB from sagging. It starts with a rigid die-cast frame to which a sturdy backplate and shroud are melded, both made of aluminum. ASUS also included a graphics card holder in the box to keep this graphics card perfectly aligned over time.

Upgrade AMD-powered rigs with the TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XT: The TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XT offers key upgrades over the last-generation Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card, including a larger 20GB pool of GDDR6 RAM, 5,376 stream processors, and a wider 320-bit memory interface. Its supporting cast includes many of the same design elements as the TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card. From the die-cast frame, the aluminum shroud and backplate and the 3.63-slot design, to the updated 3D acrylic TUF logo with ARGB lighting on the edge of the shroud, this graphics card features a complete set of the latest ASUS innovations. The TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card truly flexes Its muscles when it comes to thermal performance. At the same total board power (TBP) as the l Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card, it runs cooler under load while producing similar noise levels—and offering more performance.

