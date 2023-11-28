ASUS Tops Interbrand List of Best Taiwan Global Brands for 2023

- Advertisement - -

ASUS announced that it has been named by Interbrand as Best Taiwan Global Brand for 2023. This is the tenth year that ASUS has been recognized as the most valuable global brand in Taiwan. Brand value for ASUS in 2023 was US$2.201 billion, marking a 2% increase from last year.

“It is an honor to be recognized by Interbrand as Taiwan’s most valuable global brand for the tenth time. With innovation in our DNA and the synergy of ASUS employees, we will continue to strive for excellence inspired by our collective wisdom,” said Mr. S.Y. Hsu, Co-CEO, ASUS.

Mr. Samson Hu, Co-CEO, ASUS

Mr. Samson Hu, Co-CEO, ASUS added, “As a global technology leader, ASUS incorporates sustainability development as an integral part of our decision-making process to make a positive contribution to society. Focusing on fundamentals and results, we are committed to building a sustainable value chain that thrives with all partners.”

Best Taiwan Global Brands survey is organized by the Industrial Development Administration, Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs. Interbrand, the world’s leading brand consultancy, is commissioned to conduct the survey, evaluating and ranking brands based on brand awareness, customer loyalty, financial performance, and management strategies. Interbrand uses the survey data to identify the Taiwanese companies with the highest brand value, which measures corporate performance and serves as a key indicator of a company’s global marketing position.

Fostering next-level innovation

ASUS relentlessly delivers incredible user experiences through innovation and touches people’s lives in various ways. ASUS is securing its market dominance in personal and gaming laptops. The company also works closely with its partners to advance the mini-PC product line and strengthen its capabilities in gaming, commercial and industrial fields. It has accelerated its development in AIoT and 5G technology ecosystems, combining cloud services, high-performance computing power, and a big data platform to elevate AI technology, and engages in application areas such as smart manufacturing, smart healthcare, smart retail, smart city, and data centers.

Placing sustainability at its heart

In addition to its comprehensive product portfolio, ASUS is committed to sustainability actions with the vision of Sustaining An Incredible Future with four focus areas — climate action, circular economy, responsible manufacturing, and value creation. The company introduced the world’s first carbon-neutral verified commercial laptop, the ExpertBook B9, and launched the ASUS Carbon Partner Services, which provides customers with accurate and high-quality carbon-offsetting services. Furthermore, the company’s climate actions have consistently received international recognition. It has been recognized as an EPEAT® Climate+ Champion, and its near-term science-based emissions reduction targets were recently validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

The Interbrand recognition is the latest addition to a long list of global accolades that ASUS has received in 2023. Other awards include:

Fortune World’s Most Admired Company (eighth year).

Forbes World’s Best Employer (fifth year).

TIME World’s Best Companies.

26 iF Product Design Awards.

44 Red Dot Design Awards and 15 Red Dot Brands & Communication Design Awards.

27 Good Design Awards.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

