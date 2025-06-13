Friday, June 13, 2025
ASUS Teases Bold New Vivobook Series – Launching Soon

ASUS, a Taiwanese tech giant, is gearing up to unveil the next chapter of Vivobook! Get ready for bold new devices that combine sleek design, smart personalization, and powerful performance — all wrapped in vibrant colours that reflect your vibe.

Stay tuned as we get ready to launch the upcoming Vivobook series on 17th June 2025, with more vibrant, multi-colour products coming your way soon.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

