ASUS strengthens pan India retail strategy with the launch of its 6th Select Store in Chennai

As a step towards strengthening the brand’s retail footprint across the country, ASUS India, Taiwanese tech giant announced the launch of a select store in Chennai. The Select Store extends a touchpoint to the residents of Chennai to explore and purchase refurbished ASUS technology that has been thoroughly tested and backed by a 1-year warranty at discounted rates.

The new store spread across 300 sq. ft. is an endeavor by the brand to contribute towards strengthening the e-waste circular economy and institutionalizing the refurbished PC market in the country. The showcased products have undergone a rigorous, multi-check inspection that comprises an exhaustive process of testing, meticulous restoration, and ASUS certification, thereby ensuring their compliance with standards akin to those of brand-new products.

Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President of the Gaming and Consumer Segment at ASUS India

Commenting on the launch of the store, Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President of the Gaming and Consumer Segment at ASUS India shared, “Our select stores reflect two core principles of ASUS: a strong retail footprint and a commitment to sustainability across the PC sector. To reinforce this mission, I’m excited to share that we are opening our sixth ASUS Select Store in the dynamic city of Chennai.”

“We’ve seen a rising interest in pre-loved PCs in Tamil Nadu over the past few years, and opening our Select Store in the state is our way of addressing this demand. Our Select Stores are crucial for promoting sustainability and ensuring that customers have access to affordable options,” Added Arnold Su.

In addition to the recently launched Select Store in Chennai, Nagpur, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad also boast of the presence of ASUS Select Stores. Chennai also houses 2 ASUS Exclusive Stores that are operational at key locations to allow potential customers to experience the products.

Address of the store: OLD NO 832 NEW NO 72, ANNA SALAI MAIN ROAD, CHENNAI, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, 600002

