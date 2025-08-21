ASUS strengthens pan India retail strategy with the launch of Hybrid Store in Ludhiana

- Advertisement -

ASUS India, Taiwanese tech giant, announced the launch of Hybrid Store in Ludhiana. The new Hybrid store is spread across 650 sq. ft. and is set to host an extensive range of electronics and computer hardware, including the ASUS flagship products such as Vivobook, Zenbook, Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptops, Gaming Desktops, All-in-One Desktops, and accessories. This is the brand’s 1st Hybrid store located in Ludhiana taking the total count to 15 stores in Punjab.

Talking about the expansion, Mr. Jignesh Bhavsar, National Sales Manager – PC & Gaming Business, ASUS India said, “We are delighted to announce the expansion of our retail footprint in India. Punjab being a vital market for us, the inauguration of the new brand store in the promising city, Ludhiana will play a pivotal step towards empowering consumers across different regions of the country with a unique experience of our latest innovation. With a strategic retail expansion approach, we will continue to create more interaction and new touchpoints for our users.”

As part of the festive offers, ASUS is rolling out exclusive warranty extension packages and accessory bundles with Laptops starting @ just Rs 99/-.

Address of the retail store: Asus Hybrid Store- Computer City, Upper ground floor, B-18-3675/109, Kochar market Road, Ludhiana – 141002.

