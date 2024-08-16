ASUS strengthens pan India retail strategy with the launch of an Exclusive Store in Nagpur

- Advertisement -

As a step towards strengthening the brand’s retail footprint across the country, ASUS India, Taiwanese tech giant today announced the launch of an exclusive store in Nagpur. The new exclusive store is spread across 230 sq. ft. and is set to host an extensive range of electronics and computer hardware, including the ASUS flagship products such as Vivobook, Zenbook, Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptops, Gaming Desktops, All-in-One Desktops, and accessories. This is the brand’s 3rd store located in Nagpur.

Mr. Jignesh Bhavsar, National Sales Manager – PC & Gaming Business, ASUS India

Talking about the expansion, Mr. Jignesh Bhavsar, National Sales Manager – PC & Gaming Business, ASUS India said, “We are delighted to announce the expansion of our retail footprint in India. Nagpur being an important market for us, the inauguration of the new brand store in Nagpur will play a pivotal role towards empowering consumers across different regions of the country with a hands on experience of our latest innovation. With a strategic retail expansion approach, we will continue to create new touch points for our users.”

Address of the retail store: S3, Meera Apartments, W Park Rd, Near Ganesh Sagar Hotel, Dhantoli, Nagpur, Maharashtra 440012.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

