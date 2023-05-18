ASUS strengthens pan India retail strategy with the launch of 3 new Exclusive Stores in Bengaluru

- Advertisement - -

As a step towards strengthening the brand’s retail footprint across the country, ASUS India, Taiwanese tech giant expanded its three new exclusive stores in Bengaluru. The stores were inaugurated by Eric Ou, ASUS India’s new Country Head along with Arnold Su, Vice President – PC & Gaming Business, ASUS India. The new exclusive stores are set to host an extensive range of electronics and computer hardware, including the ASUS flagship products such as VivoBook, ZenBook, Zenbook-Flip, Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptops and accessories. There are a total of 7 ASUS exclusive stores and 1 ROG Store in Bengaluru. Asus has total 16 exclusive stores in Karnataka.

Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India

Talking about the expansion, Arnold Su, Vice President – PC & Gaming Business, ASUS India said, “We are delighted to announce the expansion of our retail footprint in India. Karnataka being an important market for us, the inauguration of the new brand stores in Bengaluru will play a pivotal step towards empowering consumers across different regions of the country with a unique experience of our latest innovation. With a strategic retail expansion approach, we will continue to create more interaction and new touchpoints for our users.”

Tech Point Retail Pvt Ltd: #772. 16TH MAIN ROAD, MICO LAYOUT RASTRAKAVI KUVEMPU NAGAR, BANGALORE – 560076

TECHBERRY IT SOLUTION: 15,27TH MAIN, SECTOR-1, HSR LAYOUT- BANGALURU- 560102

SYSTECH: No.12, Chikkamaranahalli, New Bel Road, Bangalore – 560054

The stores will feature innovative demo zones to offer consumers a premium experience and service. They will create an interactive journey for the consumers by providing them with a first-hand feel of some of the most advanced brand’s latest gaming and lifestyle products, ranging across PCs, desktops, and a wide range of accessories.

