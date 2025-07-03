ASUS strengthens its pan India retail strategy with the launch of an Exclusive Store in Rajkot

- Advertisement -

ASUS India, Taiwanese tech giant announced the launch of an exclusive store in Rajkot. The new exclusive store is spread across 218.5 sq. ft. and is set to host an extensive range of electronics and computer hardware, including the ASUS flagship products such as Vivobook, Zenbook, Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptops, Gaming Desktops, All-in-One Desktops, and accessories. This is the brand’s 3rd exclusive store located in Rajkot with the aim to strengthen the brand’s presence in Gujarat.

Mr. Jignesh Bhavsar, National Sales Manager – PC & Gaming Business, ASUS India

Talking about the expansion, Mr. Jignesh Bhavsar, National Sales Manager – PC & Gaming Business, ASUS India said, “We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our retail footprint in India. Rajkot is a key market for us and the inauguration of the new brand store in the city will play a significant role towards empowering consumers across different regions of the country with a unique experience of our latest innovation. With a thorough and sustainable retail expansion approach, we will continue to create more interaction and new touchpoints for our users.”

Address of the new retail store: Shop No. 3, City Empire, Royal Park Main Road, University Road Corner, RAJKOT-360005 (GUJARAT)

