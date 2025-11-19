ASUS Strengthens Its Creator Portfolio with the ProArt P16, Delivering Unmatched Precision and Power for Professionals

- Advertisement -

ASUS announced the launch of the ASUS ProArt P16 (H7606W), a powerful, AI-ready creator laptop engineered to support professional-grade content creation, design work and workflow flexibility across disciplines. Purpose-built for game designers, editors, visual artists, travel creators, 3D modelers, animators and multi-hyphenate creators, the ProArt P16 delivers a seamless blend of performance, portability and visual accuracy, enabling smooth multi-application workflows without compromise.

The ProArt P16 delivers extreme performance with 50 TOPS of AI acceleration from the AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 processor and up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU with 24GB GDDR7 VRAM. This power enables smooth pro-grade editing with 10-bit 4:2:2 color, multi-track 4K/8K playback, faster exports, and accelerated AI effects. Its 16-inch 16:10 4K ASUS Lumina Pro OLED display offers exceptional color accuracy, clarity, and seamless motion. Workflows are streamlined with ASUS DialPad and ProArt Creator Hub, while WiFi 7 and full I/O — including USB4®, HDMI® 2.1 FRL, and SD Express 7.0 — ensure fast connectivity. Built to US military-grade standards, the P16 is ready for any creative challenge.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, ASUS India said, “With the ProArt P16, our focus is on versatility, delivering powerful performance suited for studio environments while ensuring portability and flexibility for on-location or collaborative work online. The ProArt series represents a creator-first ecosystem, built to serve professionals across every scale and specialization, from filmmakers and design students to large production houses. Our goal is to provide systems that align with genuine creative workflows, offering power without overcomplication, a commitment we continue to foster.”

Power and Intelligence for Every Creative Process

At its core, the ProArt P16 is built as a powerhouse for creators. It features the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor with a 50 TOPS NPU, paired with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, making it one of the most capable AI-powered creative machines on the market. Whether it’s handling multi-track 4K or 8K editing, processing AI-driven effects, or managing 10-bit 4:2:2 colour workflows, the P16 ensures seamless real-time performance with faster exports, smoother playback, and ample VRAM for demanding visual projects.

The laptop also integrates Copilot+ PC capabilities, NVIDIA RTX AI acceleration, and exclusive ASUS AI tools such as StoryCube and MuseTree, creating a smart, responsive system that enhances ideation, organization, and creative efficiency. Together, these features position the ProArt P16 as a complete platform for creators who want both compute strength and intelligent assistance.

Brilliant Visuals with the 4K ASUS Lumina Pro OLED Display

The 16-inch 16:10 4K ASUS Lumina Pro OLED display offers stunning visual fidelity, bringing true-to-life colour accuracy, deep contrast, and smooth motion for professional-grade work. With PANTONE Validated certification and VESA Display HDR True Black 1000, the display ensures colour confidence and detail clarity whether you’re editing film, grading visuals, or working on digital design. The OLED panel also includes ASUS Eye Care technology, reducing blue-light emissions for comfortable, extended use.

Connected, Durable, and Ready for Production Environments

The ProArt P16 is equipped with the latest WiFi 7 technology for faster, more stable connectivity and a full range of high-speed I/O ports- including ultrafast 40 Gbps USB4 Type-C, HDMI 2.1 FRL, and a full-size SD Express 7.0 card reader. Its all-metal chassis has been tested to US military-grade durability standards, ensuring that creators can depend on it across varied work environments. Despite its power, the P16 retains a sleek, portable form factor, ideal for creators who frequently move between studios, sets, and classrooms.

Designed for Workflow Precision

The ASUS DialPad and ProArt Creator Hub are integral tools that give creators refined control over their projects. The DialPad enables intuitive adjustments in supported creative software, allowing for fine control over brush size, exposure, and timeline scrubbing. Meanwhile, the Creator Hub provides system monitoring, performance tuning, and display calibration, streamlining every stage of a creator’s workflow.

Product Model name E-shop link Starting Price Availability ASUS ProArt P16 H7606W https://in.store.asus.com/creator-laptop-asus-proart-px16-h7606wx-se028ws.html ₹ 3,59,990 Select ASUS Exclusive Stores,

Amazon and ASUS E-shop

