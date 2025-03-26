ASUS Strengthens Community Ties with Its First ‘Beyond Incredible with ASUS’ Event in Bangalore

- Advertisement -

ASUS, a Taiwanese tech giant, successfully hosted its inaugural ‘Beyond Incredible with ASUS’ community meet at Bangalore, bringing together community, prominent content creators, influencers and media from the region. This first-of-its-kind initiative by ASUS is aimed at strengthening relationships with the community, offering a platform to engage, collaborate, and explore ASUS’ latest innovations firsthand.

Over the years, ASUS has built a strong presence in India, thanks to a robust and dynamic community base of users who not only use ASUS products but actively engage with the brand. Recognizing the importance of these connections, ‘Beyond Incredible with ASUS’ was conceptualized as a dedicated space for the ASUS community to come together and experience ASUS technology firsthand.

The event brought together 50+ attendees, comprising the ASUS community, tech influencers and regional media who all play a vital role in the larger ASUS ecosystem. Attendees had the opportunity to engage with ASUS’ latest innovations, including the Vivobook 14 Flip, Gaming V16, and the recently launched Snapdragon-powered Zenbook A14 and Vivobook 16. Additionally, interactive sessions explored how technology continues to empower creative pursuits.

Adding value to the meet, the event featured workshops and sessions led by renowned influencers such as Biplab Mohapatra and Jakeer Hussain who shared actionable insights into content creation, tech adoption, and digital storytelling. Furthermore, participants gained hands-on experience through interactive games and activities which ensured a highly engaging and enriching experience.

Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Arnold Su, VP, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said, “The ASUS community is more than just a group of consumers—it’s a vibrant network of people who have grown, motivated, and inspired us over the years. The ‘Beyond Incredible with ASUS’ initiative is our way of acknowledging and valuing these meaningful relationships that have been forged throughout our journey. This initiative is about sparking conversations to understand community aspirations and building a platform where our users feel heard, valued, and connected.”

The ‘Beyond Incredible with ASUS’ meet marks the beginning of a sustained initiative. ASUS plans to build on this momentum, hosting similar meets in different cities. Each meet will offer tailored experiences, discussions, and workshops, encouraging members of the ASUS community to experience the latest innovations firsthand and be an integral part of the brand’s ongoing journey.

