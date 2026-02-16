ASUS Strengthens After-Sales Service with Launch of PUR (Pickup & Return) Service for Accessories

- Advertisement -

ASUS, a Taiwanese tech giant, announced the launch of its ASUS PUR (pickup & return) service for accessories, reinforcing its commitment to worry-free ownership. Designed to offer greater convenience and reliability, the PUR initiative enables customers to access free doorstep pickup and delivery for eligible warranty replacements, ensuring uninterrupted productivity and gaming experiences.

The new service is part of ASUS India’s broader focus on strengthening after-sales support through its 4A framework – Assured Quality, Always-on Support, All-around Coverage, and Added-value Services. With PUR, ASUS further enhances its Added-value Services pillar, making professional support more accessible and seamless for users across the country.

Through the ASUS PUR initiative, customers across 17,000+ pin codes in India can now avail hassle-free warranty replacement for eligible workspace and gaming accessories without the need to visit service centers. Customers simply need to raise a request with the ASUS Service Center via ASUS Customer Care – 1800 209 0365 (Mon–Sat, 9AM–6PM), after which warranty eligibility is verified with accessible pin codes and doorstep pickup and return are arranged, ensuring a seamless end-to-end experience between the consumer and the brand.

“With ASUS PUR, we are extending our commitment to convenience and reliability beyond devices to accessories that are integral to everyday work and play. By offering free doorstep pickup and delivery for warranty replacements, we aim to minimize downtime for our customers and deliver a truly worry-free ownership experience. This initiative strengthens our ASUS Assurance promise and reflects our focus on building long-term trust with users,” said Mr. Vishal M, National Service Manager, Consumer & Gaming PC, ASUS Technology India.

Under this initiative, warranty replacement support is available for a range of eligible accessories, including:

Wireless and Bluetooth Silent Mouse

Wireless Keyboards, including Marshmallow Keyboard

ASUS and ROG Backpacks

Adapters and GaN Chargers

Docks and Dongles

JoGeek RAM and SSD

The launch of ASUS PUR reflects the company’s continued focus on delivering accessible, reliable, and value-driven after-sales experiences. Supported by an extensive service network, robust quality testing, international warranty coverage, and customer-centric service programs, ASUS remains committed to providing comprehensive lifecycle support for its users.

With initiatives such as PUR, ASUS further advances its goal of becoming the preferred brand for creators and gamers in India by combining premium products, ecosystem integration, and dependable service infrastructure.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

