ASUS Shows Off Latest and Upcoming PC Hardware at Computex 2024

- Advertisement -

ASUS announced the innovative concepts and upcoming designs that it will be demonstrating at its Computex 2024 booths, including AI PCs, prototype AMD and Intel motherboards, as well as fresh CPU coolers.

AI PC-ready hardware

With all the groundbreaking AI-powered apps and features available today, and many more on the horizon, PC enthusiasts the world over are searching for hardware that will let them run AI tools on their own AI PC in addition to using cloud-based subscriptions. At Computex 2024, ASUS is showing off the PC hardware that builders can leverage to explore the future of this revolution. An AI PC is an entire platform ready to unlock advanced AI features — in turn, revolutionizing the way that people build, customize, and use such a device.

Users can build an AI PC today. In its last three generations of graphics cards, NVIDIA® has included AI capabilities with its specialized Tensor cores. The latest 40 series of GeForce RTX™ GPUs boast the company’s most advanced hardware for accelerating AI. Options range from the affordable ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4060 to the top-of-the-line ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090. On the AMD side, any 6000 series or 7000 series Radeon RX graphics card is ready for AI.

ASUS has already laid the groundwork for AI PCs with its latest-gen motherboards. An ASUS Z790 motherboard boosts the experience with intelligent controls that react in real-time to monitoring data to ensure that users are getting the most of their AI PC at every moment. The ROG Maximus Z790 Dark Hero, for example, uses AI Overclocking, DIMM Flex, AI Networking, AI Cooling II, and Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation to provide optimized performance, quiet yet powerful cooling and crystal-clear communications — all with minimal setup. Support for DDR5 and PCIe® 5.0 also ensures that users can supercharge their AI PC with the fastest memory, storage drives, and graphics cards of today and tomorrow.

Easier PC DIY with the power of AI

Today’s cutting-edge PC hardware stands ready to give users a great experience with AI-powered applications. During Computex 2024, ASUS is showing off a demo version of ASUS AI BuildNavigator, a tool that will use AI to provide step-by-step guidance for the build process.

The build process starts with a straightforward interface for selecting a user’s favorite parts. Users can use natural-language input to ask for assistance with picking components or when looking for alternatives, and the ASUS AI BuildNavigator will offer suggestions based on the parameters that users provide. Along the way, ASUS AI BuildNavigator will automatically evaluate the compatibility of these components, alerting users if their motherboard won’t fit in their selected chassis, for example.

When ready to start the build, the ASUS AI BuildNavigator will guide the user through the process, bringing up vital information from relevant documents so users don’t need to thumb through manuals.

A first look at upcoming ASUS motherboards

At Computex 2024, ASUS is showcasing a next-gen ROG Maximus Hero BTF motherboard that will be compatible with next-gen Intel processors, including the Arrow Lake family in the second half of 2024. As a BTF motherboard, its connectors are hidden on the back side of the board to keep cables and wires out of sight. It includes a graphics card high-power slot so that users can install a BTF graphics card like the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 BTF. It also includes a recently introduced ASUS feature that simplifies the process of building a PC: the PCIe Slot Q-Release Slim. With this mechanism, users do not need to release a tricky latch or even press a button to release their graphics card from the slot. Simply tilt the card toward the latching mechanism to automatically unlock it from the PCIe slot. This makes upgrades and maintenance easier than ever before.

ASUS is also showing off a next-generation X870 motherboard at Computex 2024 that is ready for next-gen AMD Ryzen™ desktop processors. As one would expect from a high-end ASUS motherboard, it will be ready for CPU and memory overclocking out of the box. ASUS plans to provide multi-GPU support, as the AI PC revolution has introduced new apps that can scale with the power of multiple graphics cards, and ASUS is going all-out on ultrafast connectivity. Users will find PCIe® 5.0 x16 support, a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port, many high-speed M.2 slots, and support for USB4®. There is also a high-bandwidth USB Type-C® port on the rear I/O panel, and a front-panel Type-C header as well.

ASUS is also excited to demonstrate the work that Kingston Technology and G.Skill have performed on the second generation of compression attached memory modules (CAMM2). Both partners have dedicated manufacturing and testing to enable high volume production of this product, and ASUS is proud to demonstrate its support for their DDR5 CAMM2.

Many analysts have noted the potential advantages of CAMM2 for the laptop space, but these memory modules can also be used in desktop PCs. For one, they are thinner ― saving motherboard space for other components. Second, CAMM2 modules can provide dual-channel performance equivalent to two DIMMs from only module. For a small form factor (SFF) motherboard, that could save much-needed space without compromising on performance. Finally, ASUS is interested in the high capacity of CAMM2, especially compared to SO-DIMM. With next-gen 32 Gb DRAM chips, CAMM2 could reach a maximum capacity of 128 GB per module. ASUS is working on an ROG Z790 concept board that can support CAMM2 with stable performance up to 8000 MHz.

New options for keeping processors cool

Today’s top-end processors draw considerable amounts of power to provide enthusiasts with dazzling performance. These users need excellent cooling for their PCs, and the easiest way to get it is with an AIO liquid CPU cooler. During Computex 2024, ASUS is debuting new AIO coolers from the ProArt and ROG Strix lines, an all-new Prime LC series, and an all-new Asetek coldplate.

Last fall, ASUS launched the first ProArt LC AIO cooler: the ProArt LC 420. Now, ASUS is adding a new ProArt cooler with a more common 360 mm radiator. The ProArt LC 360 is designed specifically for content creators, and it offers an understated aesthetic and powerful cooling capabilities. Like its larger sibling, it has a minimalist illuminated meter on the pump housing that can indicate system load, temperatures, and fan speeds in real time. Its advanced three-phase motor provides excellent cooling capability and quieter operation. Three matte-black Alphacool Apex Stealth Metal Power fans offer high performance up to 3000 RPM, subdued noise levels, and daisy-chain installation for an easy build process.

The new ROG Strix LC III ARGB and ROG Strix LC III ARGB LCD AIO liquid CPU coolers take the series to new heights with a new Asetek cold plate and Gen7 V2 pump armed with a robust motor that delivers ultimate cooling performance. Premium ROG ARGB fans deliver high airflow, optimized acoustics, and 0dB technology.

Users will be able to pick between two aesthetic options for these AIO coolers. ROG Strix LC III ARGB LCD models include a customizable display on the pump housing that shows information on temperatures, fan speeds, voltages, and more. And it’s easy to customize with the Armoury Crate app. ROG Strix LC III ARGB coolers, on the other hand, have an illuminated ROG logo atop the pump housing. The logo cover is magnetically attached so that users can easily spin it around and orient the logo according to their preferences.

Next up is the ASUS Prime LC series, designed to match the aesthetics of the Prime family of motherboards, PC cases, and graphics cards. The Prime LC 360 ARGB offers powerful heat dissipation performance with a specially designed coldplate and high-performance RGB fans that are pre-installed to simplify the installation process. A changeable infinity mirror-style lens on the pump housing provides eye-catching style. The Prime LC 360 ARGB LCD, on the other hand, includes a display that provides real-time CPU and graphics card monitoring, and its radiator is equipped with high-performance daisy-chainable fans that provide excellent pressure and airflow.

Last, but not least, ASUS is excited to demonstrate an exciting new cooling innovation at Computex 2024. Asetek has recently developed a new coldplate that outperforms the current flagship model, and it will be showcased exclusively at the ASUS booth.

See what’s possible with BTF at Computex 2024

The BTF ecosystem of PC components opens up exciting new possibilities for the design of a user’s next PC. BTF stands for the Back-To-the-Future hidden-connector design, and it represents a paradigm shift in PC builds. At the ROG booth at Computex 2024, ASUS is showcasing two novel concepts built on the BTF foundation.

First is the ROG Z22 ITX chassis. This unique concept case puts the artistry of the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 BTF on full display. Not only does this show off the ultra-clean BTF aesthetic and make it incredibly easy to swap out the graphics card, it also separates the graphics card from the other components for improved cooling. With the case’s triple-chamber arrangement, open-frame design and angled stand, the ROG Z22 offers remarkably powerful cooling.

Second is the FF04 Pro MOD, a custom-built desktop PC from case modder Xikii. Since a BTF graphics card no longer requires a separate connection to the power supply, Xikii was able to integrate the card for this PC in a striking and innovative way that results in a cleaner, more streamlined system. It is powerful, too; despite its compact 13-liter volume, the FF04 Pro MOD boasts a high-performance CPU and graphics card. An external 4.8-liter water cooling unit makes it all work. In this modular device, a 240 mm radiator, DDC water pump and flow control module work in perfect harmony to provide excellent heat dissipation and whisper-quiet operation.

ASUS is also working on a new concept for AIO coolers that coordinates with the aesthetic of BTF PCs. With a PC’s wires and cables tucked out of sight, users might be looking for an approach that minimizes how much they see of the tubing for their AIO liquid CPU cooler. PC modder JCustom used a Stealth Tubing CPU water block to hide his tubing, but here is a solution that might be more practical for a wider audience: shortened tubing designed to go straight from the pump housing up to a top-mounted radiator. For Computex 2024, ASUS has put together a concept model that features shortened tubing for enhanced aesthetics, streamlined assembly and a style that coordinates nicely with BTF components and standard builds alike. ASUS wrapped the pump housing with a 6.67-inch flexible display for striking customization possibilities, and equipped the radiator with daisy-chainable ROG fans engineered for exceptional airflow performance and easy cable management.

Get started on a BTF build with the Ultimate Simplicity giveaway

The ASUS BTF ecosystem of motherboards, graphics cards, and PC cases ushers in a new era of PC building. The interior of a PC no longer needs to include a visible tangle of cables and wires stretching every which way. With BTF components, users can keep them tucked out of sight from the start of their building process. And through a partnership with a wide variety of PC chassis manufacturers, including Aerocool, be quiet!, Cooler Master, Corsair, DIY APE, InWin, Lian Li, Phanteks, Silverstone, and Thermaltake, users have a wealth of options for picking parts for their custom BTF PC build.

To help users get started on their BTF setup, ASUS is running a giveaway from May 27 to June 30, 2024. The prize list is stacked from top to bottom. One lucky winner will take home the ROG Maximus Z790 Hero BTF and ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 BTF Edition, and another will take home a TUF Gaming BTF bundle with the TUF Gaming Z790-BTF WiFi and TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER BTF White Edition. Users also can have a chance to win a combo of the ROG Maximus Z790 Hero BTF and the ROG Hyperion GR701 BTF Edition, or the TUF Gaming Z790-BTF WiFi and the TUF Gaming GT302 ARGB. Other prize winners will score a BTF chassis from ASUS campaign partners and a BTF motherboard that is a perfect aesthetic fit. The Corsair 6500X and the ROG Maximus Z790 Hero BTF motherboard, the white Cooler Master MasterBox 600 and the TUF Gaming Z790-BTF WiFi, or the InWin D5 and the TUF Gaming B760M-BTF WiFi are all up for grabs. And ASUS is offering a stack of ROG Falchion RX low-profile gaming keyboards, ROG Gladius III Wireless AimPoint gaming mice and ROG Cetra True Wireless SpeedNova gaming headphones.

Small form factor builds made easy

Many gamers today are embracing the challenge of building a powerful PC in an ultracompact SFF chassis. The SFF-Ready Enthusiast GeForce Cards and Compatible Cases sizing guidelines are designed to make component selection simpler. Cases and graphics cards that meet the SFF-Ready guidelines are a sure fit for a smoother building experience.

ASUS offers a wide range of GeForce RTX™ 40 Series graphics cards that meet the guideline. The ProArt GeForce RTX 4070, ProArt GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER, ProArt GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, ProArt GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, Prime GeForce RTX 4070, and Prime GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER are all SFF-Ready Enthusiast GeForce Cards and offer excellent performance while keeping temperatures and fan noise low.

At Computex 2024, ASUS will showcase two SFF builds in its booth, one focused on the ASUS Prime GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER graphics card built inside the versatile ASUS Prime AP201 Tempered Glass case, and the other designed to get the most out of the ProArt GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER in a Mini-ITX build. The ProArt build, constructed by case modder Xikii and called the FF04, seamlessly integrates the performance and style of the ProArt GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER into a sleek 9.8-liter chassis. Its design ingeniously provides independent airflow to the CPU and graphics card for optimal cooling performance. The creative fusion-style installation simplifies assembly and cable management, using methods such as mortise and tenon joints, sliding rails and magnets to achieve a refined aesthetic without exposed screws.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429