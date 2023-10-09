ASUS Showcases Cutting-Edge Cloud Solutions at OCP Global Summit 2023

- Advertisement - -

ASUS is excited to announce its participation in the 2023 OCP Global Summit, which is taking place from October 17-19, 2023, at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center. The prestigious annual event brings together industry leaders, innovators and decision-makers from around the world to explore and discuss the latest advancements in open infrastructure and cloud technologies, providing a perfect stage for ASUS to unveil its latest cutting-edge products.

The ASUS theme for the OCP Global Summit is Solutions beyond limits — ASUS empowers AI, cloud, telco and more. We will showcase an array of products:

ASUS servers combined with Modular Data Center Solution products from partner Rakworx address high-capacity demands while minimizing infrastructure cooling requirements, making it an ideal choice for small and medium deployments in diverse environments for simplified deployment of edge and on-premises applications. Its exceptional versatility makes it the go-to solution for scenarios that require utmost efficiency and reliability.

Within a 2U form factor, ASUS offers options of two nodes for cold-aisle service and four nodes for hot-aisle service across Intel ® , AMD ® and NVIDIA ® platforms. These cater to various workloads and datacenter serviceability demands.

, AMD and NVIDIA platforms. These cater to various workloads and datacenter serviceability demands. ASUS offers a comprehensive range of servers for myriad AI applications, available in 2U / 4U form factors, with the latest PCIe® / SXM GPUs. These GPU servers are capable of addressing edge to generative AI, HPC / AI training, and LLM inference workloads. We also showcase Broadcom N2100G and N1200G NIC cards alongside the GPU servers to provide high speed connectivity solutions.

ASUS ESR1-511-X4TF is an ultra-compact 1U front-access server is perfect for edge computing and O-RAN CU/DU deployment. With its 430mm depth, the server supports up to two FH3/4L slots for GPU and FPGA cards, enhancing edge AI computing. Additionally, it integrates the Intel vRAN Accelerator ACC100 and Intel E810 time-sync module, making it the most TCO-optimized DU solution in the market.

ASUS will showcase the world’s first DDR5 / PCIe® 5.0 storage platform, addressing the need for warm, cold and object storage.

TWSC is a subsidiary of ASUS providing AI Foundry Service (AFS), featuring a world-leading AI supercomputing cloud platform to help customers establish tailored GAI solutions. AFS is a one-step solution for large-language modeling (LLM), from fine-tuning to deployment. Users can deploy fine-tuned models on Taiwan Computing Cloud (TWCC) or on-premise datacenters with AFS appliances. Enterprises are thus able to deploy their own trustworthy AI on an ASUS GPU server as an integrated appliance in an environment that enterprises can fully manage. AFS empowers enterprises to effectively and efficiently implement GAI solutions without starting from scratch, potentially slashing the cost of GAI IT investment and setup by millions of US dollars.

The presence of ASUS at the OCP Summit 2023 underscores the company’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of cloud-computing solutions, including AI, cloud, telco and more. With a focus on delivering high-performance, energy-efficient and versatile products, ASUS aims to empower cloud-service providers with the tools they need to succeed in today’s dynamic digital landscape. To learn more, visit ASUS at Booth #A6 during the 2023 OCP Global Summit.

