ASUS ROG unveils ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X, Now Available for Pre-Order with Exclusive Offers

ASUS India Republic of Gamers (ROG) announced the arrival of much anticipated ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X redefining the future of handheld gaming in India. Powered by the latest AMD Ryzen™ Z2 Series processors, the new handhelds deliver console grade performance in a compact ergonomic design enabling gamers to play all their games, anywhere.

Designed with Xbox, the new ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X will be available at a starting price of ₹69,990 and ₹1,14,990 respectively. Pre-orders are now available across platforms, starting from 7th October 2:00 PM to 16th October late evening, allowing users to jump into the next-gen era ahead of the rest. Customers can pre-order from any of the following platforms – ASUS & ROG Exclusive Stores, ASUS Eshop, Amazon, Vijay Sales and Authorized ASUS partners. Both devices will be available on shelves starting October 16, 2025, late evening.

Exclusive Pre-Order Offers Starting at INR 499:

Gamers pre-ordering the ROG Xbox Ally or Ally X can redeem limited-time rewards:

₹499 for ROG Ally X

₹1499 for ROG Ally

To claim these benefits:

Step 1: Pre-order your ROG Xbox Ally / ROG Xbox Ally X from authorized platforms between 7th Oct, 2:00 PM – 16th Oct, late evening.

Step 2: After pre-ordering, visit the ASUS Website to generate your Coupon Code within the same period (7th Oct, 2:00 PM – 16th Oct, late evening).

Step 3: Receive your exclusive Coupon Code directly on your registered email ID from ASUS.

Step 4: Once your ROG Xbox Ally / ROG Xbox Ally X is delivered, visit asuspromo.in and redeem your benefits within 20 days of purchase.

Commenting on the new range of gaming lineups, Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, ASUS India stated, “At ROG, we’ve always challenged the boundaries of gaming innovation. With the ROG Xbox Ally series, we’re bringing the power of next-generation computing and AI acceleration into the hands of gamers. Designed for performance, crafted for versatility, and built for those who dare, the ROG Xbox Ally series empowers users to play their favourite titles anywhere, without compromise. We’re excited to introduce this category-defining innovation to Indian gamers and set a new benchmark for handheld gaming experiences.”

ROG Xbox Ally X

The new ROG Xbox Ally lineup delivers a seamless blend of power, efficiency, and precision. The ROG Xbox Ally X is powered by the cutting-edge AMD Ryzen™ AI Z2 Extreme Processor, coupled with a massive 80Wh battery and a dedicated NPU for AI-powered performance optimization.

Starting Price: Rs 1,14,990

ROG Xbox Ally

Meanwhile, the ROG Xbox Ally runs on the AMD Ryzen™ Z2 A Processor with a 60Wh battery, offering outstanding performance and portability for gamers on the go.

Starting Price: Rs 69,990

Both handhelds incorporate Radeon’s latest gaming technologies, including FSR, RSR, and AFMF, to ensure smoother graphics, enhanced frame generation, and exceptional visual clarity. With Windows 11 built in, users enjoy a versatile platform that supports all their favourite PC and Xbox titles with ease. The new Xbox full-screen experience enables gamepad supported UI/UX navigation and lets you jump directly into games.

Engineered for Gamers, Designed for Life

Every detail of the ROG Xbox Ally series has been crafted for immersive gameplay and unmatched portability. A stunning 7-inch Full HD (1080p) IPS display with 120Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync™ Premium, and Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® protection delivers vivid visuals and fluid motion. The ergonomic design takes cues from the Xbox Wireless Controller, offering contoured grips, Hall Effect analog triggers, customizable buttons, and HD haptics that make every session deeply engaging. With up to 24GB LPDDR5X memory, 1TB PCIe SSD storage, and WiFi 6E connectivity, the ROG Xbox Ally lineup is built to deliver lightning-fast performance and responsiveness whether at home or on the move.

Price and Availability

Model Starting Price (INR) Platforms ROG Xbox Ally INR 69,990 Offline: ASUS/ROG Exclusive Store, ASUS Hybrid Store, Vijay Sales & Authorized ASUS Partners Online: ASUS eShop, Amazon, Vijay Sales ROG Xbox Ally X INR 114,990



