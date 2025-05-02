ASUS ROG Unveils Next-Gen Strix, Zephyrus & Flow Laptops with Exclusive Pre-Order Offers

- Advertisement -

ASUS India, Republic of Gamers (ROG), India’s No.1 Gaming brand, unveiled its much-anticipated 2025 ROG laptop lineup. This next generation of gaming machines includes the all-new ROG Strix Scar 16/18, ROG Strix G16, ROG Zephyrus G16, ROG Zephyrus G14, and the ROG Flow Z13, each designed to push the boundaries of innovation, performance, and portability for gamers and creators alike. With top-tier hardware, immersive displays, and AI-accelerated capabilities, the new ROG series is primed to lead the future of gaming laptops in India.

The new lineup offers gaming enthusiasts, casual gamers, and professionals a variety of personalized options to suit their style. The ROG Strix Scar 16/18 series, powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processors, will be available starting at INR 379,990 and INR 449,990, respectively. The Zephyrus G16, equipped with Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processors, will start at INR 359,990, while the Zephyrus G14, featuring AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX processor, will be priced from INR 279,990. The new Flow Z13, powered by the AMD Ryzen™ AI Max processor, will be available from INR 199,990, and the Strix G16, featuring Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processors, will start at INR 259,990 available across ASUS e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon, ROG-authorized retailers, and ASUS Exclusive Stores starting 13th May onwards.

Exclusive Pre-Order Offers Starting at INR 99

Starting at just INR 99, pre-orders come bundled with benefits worth up to INR 34,498 — including a 2-year extended warranty, 3 years of local damage protection, and a premium ROG gaming backpack. A perfect blend of peace of mind and performance for creators and gamers alike.

Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India

Commenting on the new range of gaming lineups, Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, ASUS India stated, “Our goal with ROG is to continuously reimagine what gaming laptops can achieve. With the 2025 lineup, we are introducing a powerful fusion of performance, design, and AI acceleration—tailored precisely to what Indian consumers are asking for. Each laptop in this series caters to a new-age gamer and creator, someone who needs their machine to be as fast, flexible, and future-ready as they are. We’re proud to bring this innovation to our Indian audience, and we believe this lineup sets a new benchmark for what high-performance computing should look like in 2025.”

ROG Strix Scar 16/18

Built for pro-level gamers and creators, the Strix Scar 16/18 packs the Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 275HX processor, up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 GPU, up to 64GB DDR5 RAM, and up to 2TB SSD for ultimate speed. Advanced cooling with a vapor chamber and Tri-Fan Tech ensures sustained performance. A new tool-less design with SSD Q-latch makes upgrades easy, while the AniMe Vision LED lid and 360° RGB lightbar add unmatched flair. The 240Hz WQXGA Mini-LED ROG Nebula HDR display with 3ms response and 1200 nits brightness delivers an immersive visual experience.

The ROG Strix Scar 16/18 series, powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processors, will be available starting at INR 379,990 and INR 449,990, respectively.

ROG Strix G16 (2025)

Made for FPS-focused gamers, the Strix G16 runs on Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 275HX and up to NVIDIA® RTX™ 5070Ti GPU. A new Tool-less design, along with our latest Q-latch system for the SSD slots, makes it super quick & easy to upgrade. Its 16-inch 2.5K ROG Nebula display hits 240Hz with 100% DCI-P3 color, powered by DLSS 4.0, Dynamic Boost, and Advanced Optimus. Easy upgradability, RGB accents, and vapor chamber cooling complete this stylish gaming beast, backed by 32GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD.

Side note: The Strix G16 (2025) will be made available with the RTX 5080 variant in limited quantities for consumers who would like a SCAR like experience with a minimalistic Strix G design.

Strix G16, featuring Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processors, will start at INR 259,990.

ROG Flow Z13 (2025)

The Flow Z13 is a 2-in-1 gaming machine with the AMD Ryzen™ AI Max 390 processor and 50 TOPs AI NPU performance. Redesigned vapor chamber and dual 2nd Gen Arc Flow Fans™ boost airflow by 70%, keeping performance smooth and thermals in check. Its 13.4-inch 2.5K ROG Nebula touchscreen runs at 180Hz with 3ms response and 100% DCI-P3 color. With 32GB LPDDR5X unified RAM running in quad channel configuration, 1TB SSD, and Wi-Fi 7, it blends power with flexibility. A 170° kickstand, detachable RGB keyboard, and advanced cooling make it a top pick for creators and gamers on the move.

The new Flow Z13, powered by the AMD Ryzen™ AI Max processor, will be available from INR 199,990.

ROG Zephyrus G16 (2025)

The Zephyrus G16 is a powerhouse in a portable form, featuring the Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 285H CPU and NVIDIA® RTX™ 5080 GPU. The 16-inch 2.5K OLED screen offers a 240Hz refresh rate, 0.2ms response time, and perfect contrast ratios, making it ideal for content creation & gaming with VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 support. Weighing just 1.95 kg and 1.49 cm thin, it combines portability with performance. Up to 32GB LPDDR5X RAM, 2TB SSD, and enhanced cooling ensure seamless multitasking and creative workflows on the go.

The Zephyrus G16, equipped with Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processors, will start at INR 359,990.

ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025)

Compact yet powerful, the Zephyrus G14 features the AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 CPU and NVIDIA® RTX™ 5070Ti GPU, ideal for AI-driven tasks and 4K content creation. Weighing 1.57 kg, it sports a 14-inch 3K OLED Nebula Display with 120Hz refresh and factory-calibrated colors. With up to 32GB RAM, 120W max GPU power, it’s made for creators who demand performance in a small form factor.

Zephyrus G14, featuring AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX processor, will be priced from INR 279,990.

