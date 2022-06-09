Thursday, June 9, 2022
ASUS ROG Releases a List of AIO Coolers Fully Compatible with AMD AM5 Motherboards

ASUS ROG releases a list, as given below, of all-in-one (AIO) liquid coolers that will be fully compatible with the AM5 (LGA 1718) socket designed for next-gen AMD CPUs. ROG Ryujin, Ryuo and Strix LC coolers will fit via an AM5 mounting kit, while TUF Gaming LC coolers will fit using the existing kits.

ROG Ryujin SeriesROG Ryuo SeriesROG Strix LC SeriesTUF Gaming LC Series
ROG Ryujin II 360 ARGB EVAROG Ryuo 240ROG Strix LC II 360 ARGBTUF Gaming LC 240 ARGB
ROG Ryujin II 360 ARGBROG Ryuo 120ROG Strix LC II 360 ARGB WHITE EDITIONTUF Gaming LC 240 RGB
ROG Ryujin II 360　ROG Strix LC II 360TUF Gaming LC 120 ARGB
ROG Ryujin II 240 ARGB　ROG Strix LC II 280 ARGBTUF Gaming LC 120 RGB
ROG Ryujin II 240　ROG Strix LC II 240 ARGB　
ROG Ryujin 360　ROG Strix LC II 240 ARGB WHITE EDITION　
ROG Ryujin 240　ROG Strix LC II 240　
　　ROG Strix LC II 120 ARGB　
　　ROG Strix LC 360 RGB　
　　ROG Strix LC 360 RGB White Edition　
　　ROG Strix LC 360　
　　ROG Strix LC 240 RGB　
　　ROG Strix LC 240 RGB White Edition　
　　ROG Strix LC 240　
　　ROG Strix LC 120　

Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world’s best gaming hardware and software. ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, laptops, desktops, monitors, audio equipment, routers and peripherals. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. Learn more about the choice of champions.

