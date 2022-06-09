ASUS ROG Releases a List of AIO Coolers Fully Compatible with AMD AM5 Motherboards

- Advertisement -

ASUS ROG releases a list, as given below, of all-in-one (AIO) liquid coolers that will be fully compatible with the AM5 (LGA 1718) socket designed for next-gen AMD CPUs. ROG Ryujin, Ryuo and Strix LC coolers will fit via an AM5 mounting kit, while TUF Gaming LC coolers will fit using the existing kits.

ROG Ryujin Series ROG Ryuo Series ROG Strix LC Series TUF Gaming LC Series ROG Ryujin II 360 ARGB EVA ROG Ryuo 240 ROG Strix LC II 360 ARGB TUF Gaming LC 240 ARGB ROG Ryujin II 360 ARGB ROG Ryuo 120 ROG Strix LC II 360 ARGB WHITE EDITION TUF Gaming LC 240 RGB ROG Ryujin II 360 ROG Strix LC II 360 TUF Gaming LC 120 ARGB ROG Ryujin II 240 ARGB ROG Strix LC II 280 ARGB TUF Gaming LC 120 RGB ROG Ryujin II 240 ROG Strix LC II 240 ARGB ROG Ryujin 360 ROG Strix LC II 240 ARGB WHITE EDITION ROG Ryujin 240 ROG Strix LC II 240 ROG Strix LC II 120 ARGB ROG Strix LC 360 RGB ROG Strix LC 360 RGB White Edition ROG Strix LC 360 ROG Strix LC 240 RGB ROG Strix LC 240 RGB White Edition ROG Strix LC 240 ROG Strix LC 120

