ASUS ROG Opens Pre-Orders for Flagship ROG Zephyrus Series, TUF Gaming A14 and Creator-Focused ProArt PZ14

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ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) announced the opening of pre-orders for its latest premium gaming and creator laptop lineup in India, led by the flagship ROG Zephyrus Duo. The new portfolio also includes the refreshed ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16 series, the TUF Gaming A14, built For Those Who Dare and the creator focused ProArt PZ14, Built For Originals, latest Intel, AMD & Qualcomm CPUs, cutting-edge AI capabilities, top-tier NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5000 series graphic, and ultra-portable premium designs for gamers, creators, and professionals alike.

In addition to new models, ROG also introduced the refreshed Strix and Scar series, further expanding its portfolio.

Customers can avail exclusive pre-order for ROG Zephyrus Duo, Zephyrus G16, Zephyrus G14, TUF Gaming A14 and ProArt PZ14 with benefits worth up to ₹27,299 at just ₹999, including a 2-year warranty extension and 3 years of accidental damage protection. Available for a limited period, the offer adds significant value for users looking to upgrade to the latest generation of premium gaming and creator laptops. To make ownership even more accessible, customers can also avail No-Cost EMI options for up to 24 months at 0% interest, starting from ₹8,333 per month. T&C apply.

Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, ASUS India

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, ASUS India said, “Today’s users expect their devices to seamlessly adapt to how they play, create, and work. With our latest ROG Zephyrus and ProArt lineup, we are bringing together powerful AI capabilities, next-generation graphics performance, premium craftsmanship, and intelligent design innovations to deliver experiences that go beyond traditional computing. Whether it is immersive gaming, professional content creation, or everyday productivity, these devices are built to help users achieve more without compromise.”

ROG Zephyrus Duo: More Screens, Less Switching

The new ROG Zephyrus Duo redefines premium gaming and creative computing by enabling seamless multitasking, more efficient creative workflows, and uninterrupted access to tools and applications, made possible by its innovative dual-screen design. It features dual 16-inch OLED 3K Nebula Touch Displays that let you power through demanding AAA games, content creation projects, livestreams, or AI-driven workloads. The Zephyrus Duo delivers exceptional performance thanks to up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 graphics and Intel Core Ultra 9 Series 3 processor, offering up to 1824 TOPS of AI performance. Designed to adapt effortlessly to different work and play scenarios, it features a 320° hinge with five flexible operating modes and a wireless keyboard that seamlessly adjusts to every use case. To ensure sustained performance during extended sessions, ROG Intelligent Cooling with liquid metal technology and a tri-fan architecture keeps the system running efficiently under heavy loads, while Dolby Atmos speakers deliver rich, immersive audio for gaming, entertainment, and content consumption. For users who demand the best of performance and productivity, the Zephyrus Duo is built to do it all.

SRP: Rs 5,49,990

ROG Zephyrus G14: Stylish, Powerful & Portable

The ROG Zephyrus G14 is Stylish, Powerful & Portable. It is designed for users who demand powerful gaming and creative performance without compromising on portability, combining a sleek premium design with a lightweight 1.5 kg chassis that measures just 1.59 cm thin. Built to support productivity and gaming on the go, it features a 73Whr battery that delivers extended usage away from a power outlet. Whether gaming, creating content, or enjoying immersive entertainment, users can experience stunning visuals on the 3K ROG Nebula HDR OLED display with 100% DCI-P3 colour coverage. Powering demanding games, creative applications, and multitasking workflows with ease are Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics, enabling users to game, stream, and create simultaneously without compromise. To ensure consistent performance and a more comfortable user experience, ROG Intelligent Cooling technology keeps the system running efficiently while maintaining quieter operation, making the G14 an ideal companion for creators and gamers on the move.

SRP: Rs 3,69,990

ROG Zephyrus G16: Stylish, Powerful & Portable

Built for users seeking larger-screen immersion without sacrificing portability, the ROG Zephyrus G16 combines premium design with next-generation performance. At just 1.95 kg and an impressively slim design starting at 1.49 cm, it packs a robust 90Whr battery into its refined chassis, delivering the endurance to keep up with long work and creative marathons, on the go. Whether gaming competitively, creating content, or enjoying immersive entertainment, users can experience exceptional visual clarity, vibrant colours, and remarkable brightness through the 2.5K ROG Nebula HDR display, which delivers up to 1100 nits of peak brightness and ultra-fast response times. From intensive gaming sessions to advanced content creation and AI-enhanced productivity, the Zephyrus G16 is engineered to handle demanding workloads with ease, powered by Intel Core Ultra 9 processor options and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics. To ensure a premium experience across work and play, intelligent cooling technology sustains performance during extended sessions, Dolby Atmos delivers rich and immersive audio, and the refined lightweight design provides the flexibility to stay productive and entertained wherever you go.

SRP: Rs 4,59,990

ProArt PZ14: Enhance Creative Workflow

Built for Originals, the ProArt PZ14 empowers creators to work, sketch, design, and collaborate from virtually anywhere with an ultra-portable 14-inch form factor and a versatile 2-in-1 design featuring a detachable keyboard, allowing seamless transitions between laptop and tablet modes to suit every creative scenario. Delivering the colour accuracy and visual fidelity demanded by designers, photographers, and digital artists is its 14-inch 3K ASUS Lumina Pro OLED Display, which is Pantone Validated, offers 100% DCI-P3 colour coverage, and features touch support for a more intuitive creative experience. To accelerate creative workflows, enhance productivity, and unlock advanced on-device AI capabilities, the ProArt PZ14 is powered by the Snapdragon X2 Elite processor with up to 80 TOPS of AI performance. Further enhancing the creative experience, support for the ASUS Pen and advanced AI-powered creative tools enables greater precision and flexibility, while up to 22 hours of battery life allows creators to stay productive throughout the day without being tied to a desk.

SRP: Rs 2,69,990

TUF Gaming A14: Light to Carry. Built to Last All Day

The TUF Gaming A14 is designed for users who need powerful gaming and productivity performance in a highly portable form factor, combining a lightweight 1.46 kg design with a 73Whr battery that enables students, gamers, and creators to stay productive and entertained throughout the day without constantly reaching for a charger. Built to withstand the demands of everyday travel and intensive usage, the laptop meets military-grade durability standards, ensuring reliable performance wherever life takes you. To maintain consistent performance during gaming, multitasking, and demanding workloads, the TUF Gaming A14 features an advanced cooling system with ultra-thin 0.1mm 97-blade dual fans that maximise airflow and keep temperatures under control. Powering everything from competitive gaming and content creation to AI-enhanced productivity and complex multitasking is the AMD Gorgon Point AI 9 465 processor paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 graphics, delivering the performance needed to work, learn, and play without compromise.

SRP: Rs 1,99,990

Price and Availability:

Model Starting Price Availability ProArt PZ14 (HT7407NA-SN024WS – QC Adreno) ₹ 2,69,990 AES, ROG, Croma, Flipkart, Amazon, Eshop and ASUS Authorized retailers TUF Gaming A14 (FA401GM-RG038WS – RTX5060) ₹ 1,99,990 AES, MFR, ROG, Reliance, Croma, Vijay Sales, Flipkart, Amazon, Eshop and ASUS Authorized retailers Zephyrus G14 Refresh (GA403GM-SY163WS – RTX5060) ₹ 2,59,990 ROG, Eshop and ASUS Authorized retailers Zephyrus G14 Refresh (GA403GM-SY132WS – RTX5060) ₹ 2,89,990 AES, ROG, Reliance, Croma, Vijay Sales, Flipkart, Amazon, Eshop and ASUS Authorized retailers Zephyrus G14 (GU405AP-SY041WS – RTX5070) ₹ 3,69,990 AES, ROG, Reliance, Flipkart, Amazon, Eshop and ASUS Authorized retailers Zephyrus G16 (GU606AR-TB039WS – RTX5070Ti) ₹ 4,59,990 AES, ROG, Reliance, Flipkart, Amazon, Eshop and ASUS Authorized retailers Zephyrus G16 (GU606AR-TB112WS – RTX5070Ti) ₹ 4,19,990 ROG, Eshop and ASUS Authorized retailers Zephyrus G16 (GU606AW-TB043WS – RTX5080) ₹ 5,09,990 ROG, Eshop and ASUS Authorized retailers Zephyrus Duo (GX651AX-SR099WS – RTX5090) ₹ 6,99,990 ROG, Flipkart, Amazon, Eshop and ASUS Authorized retailers Zephyrus Duo (GX651AR-SR074WS – RTX5070Ti) ₹ 5,49,990 ROG, Eshop and ASUS Authorized retailers

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

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