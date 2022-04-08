ASUS ROG Launches Zephyrus M16 2022 Edition Equipped with MUX Switch

- Advertisement -

ASUS India, Republic of Gamers (ROG) further strengthened its Zephyrus series with the launch of Zephyrus M16 2022 model. It is an addition to ASUS’ extensive gaming portfolio and is designed to uplift the competitive edge of the gamers with state-of-the-art technology to create an enriched gaming experience. Powered by up tothe latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-12900H CPU along with up to the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080Ti graphics and up to 32GB of DDR5, the ROG Zephyrus M16 offers true portability and versatility with a Pro 16-inch thin and light design making it a powerful device for gaming and beyond. The product will go on sale from 8th April and will be available online (ASUS e-shop/ Amazon/ Flipkart), and offline channels LFR (Croma/Reliance/Vijay Sales) at a starting price of INR 1,79,990.

With the objective to deliver a robust experience to the gamers, streamers, and creators, the ROG Zephyrus M16 stands for the perfect balance of speed, power, and portability. Alongside the latest, top-of-the-line CPU and GPU is support for up to 48GB of dual-channel DDR5 4800MHz memory, which allows the ROG Zephyrus M16 to breeze through anything you throw at it. It provides a near bezel-less experience with a 94% screen-to-body that is complemented by an immersive top-of-the-line, QHD 165Hz/3ms display to deliver an expansive viewing experience. The device comes with ROG Nebula Display with Pantone® validation, offering full-spectrum color accuracy and 100% DCI-P3, 500 nits of brightness along with Dolby Vision support. As all ROG launches this year, the Zephyrus M16 2022 also comes with a MUX Switch for optimal gaming performance to offer a competitive edge in the games that require high FPS.

Commenting on the new launch, Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, stated, “With every ROG launch we inch a step toward revolutionizing the gaming segment. The ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 edition is no exception as we further our journey to elevate the user experience making it more immersive, inclusive, and robust. With the new 12th Gen Intel Core H-series processors, we have leveraged our unmatched expertise in design and our deep understanding of the evolving needs of the PC gaming community to deliver ace mobile processors for gamers. We are confident that the newly launched ROG Zephyrus M16 will match the needs of gamers and customers constantly on the go.”

Key Features

MUX Switch: With the new inclusion of the MUX switch, you can easily switch between GPUs to maximize performance or battery life. For a competitive advantage in games that require high FPS, you can switch to the direct GPU mode that reduces latency and boosts performance by an average of 5 – 10%

With the new inclusion of the MUX switch, you can easily switch between GPUs to maximize performance or battery life. For a competitive advantage in games that require high FPS, you can switch to the direct GPU mode that reduces latency and boosts performance by an average of 5 – 10% Pro 16” Display in a 15” chassis: A streamlined, sleek design, which fits an expansive 16” display in an ultra slim 15” chassis. Lighter and smaller than predecessors by up to 5%, the new Zephyrus M16 offers unrivaled performance in a portable form factor

Near Bezel-less experience: With a 94% screen-to-body ratio, the top-of-the-line QHD 165Hz/3ms display is immersive. High framerate gameplay is richer with a balance of high-resolution detail and a 165Hz refresh rate. The display is certified as a ROG Nebula Display with full-spectrum color accuracy, and 100% DCI-P3, 500 nits of brightness, 3ms response time along with support for Dolby Vision. Laptops that come certified with ROG Nebula Displays deliver users the reassurance of panels with high resolution, high refresh rates and an extensive coverage of the color gamut, it is perfect for not only gamers but also for content creators.

With a 94% screen-to-body ratio, the top-of-the-line QHD 165Hz/3ms display is immersive. High framerate gameplay is richer with a balance of high-resolution detail and a 165Hz refresh rate. The display is certified as a ROG Nebula Display with full-spectrum color accuracy, and 100% DCI-P3, 500 nits of brightness, 3ms response time along with support for Dolby Vision. Laptops that come certified with ROG Nebula Displays deliver users the reassurance of panels with high resolution, high refresh rates and an extensive coverage of the color gamut, it is perfect for not only gamers but also for content creators. True Portability for on-the-go lifestyle: Create on the go with the large 90Wh battery that provides up to 10 hours of battery life. With ultrafast Thunderbolt™ 4, you can conveniently connect to all your peripherals with Type-C Power Delivery 3.2 Gen 2, with the option to charge from portable power packs so you never stop creating

Intelligent Cooling: ROG's Intelligent Cooling provides the best features and settings to ensure the optimal experience for each chassis. For the Zephyrus M16, liquid metal compound cools the CPU, while Arc Flow fans are designed to maximize airflow with minimal noise to ensure powerful-yet-quiet cooling

ROG’s Intelligent Cooling provides the best features and settings to ensure the optimal experience for each chassis. For the Zephyrus M16, liquid metal compound cools the CPU, while Arc Flow fans are designed to maximize airflow with minimal noise to ensure powerful-yet-quiet cooling Premium quality audio: Streaming, recording, and gaming are streamlined with the Zephyrus M16’s multi-faceted audio system, that offers beautifully balanced acoustics, with Hi-Res certification that supports media at the highest fidelity. Moreover, the two-way AI Noise Cancelation provides audio clarity for incoming and outgoing feeds as well.

