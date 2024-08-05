ASUS ROG launches the all-new ALLY X in India, elevating portable gaming to new heights

- Advertisement -

ASUS India, Republic of Gamers (ROG), the world’s No.1 Gaming Laptop brand is thrilled to announce the launch of the all-new ROG ALLY X in India. Having launched the ALLY last year, the new ROG ALLY X debuts in a sleek black design with ergonomic, revamped design for the ultimate comfort. Driven by the cutting-edge, AMD Z1 Extreme CPU processor, the gaming beast is specifically engineered for superior portable gaming performance. With the Radeon 780M iGPU equipped with 12 Compute Units (CUs), the ALLY X delivers outstanding graphical power and optimization for a truly immersive gaming experience on the go. The ALLY X will be available at the starting price of INR 89,990 both via online and offline channels.

The ROG ALLY X comes with an upgraded 80Wh battery for extended gaming sessions, ensuring you stay powered through marathon play. The Armory Crate Special Edition (ACSE) is specifically crafted for Windows handheld gaming, and it is enhanced with the latest Armory Crate SE 1.5. This upgraded software seamlessly integrates with the ROG ALLY X, offering streamlined controls and enhanced customization options to ensure an optimized and personalized gameplay. Additionally, the device is equipped with a full-sized 1TB 2280 M.2 NVME Gen 4 SSD, which offers ample storage and can be upgraded to an impressive 4TB. This combination of features ensures you have the power, speed, and space needed for an exceptional gaming experience. But that’s not all—the ALLY X cranks up the memory to a whopping 24GB LPDDR5X, running at a blazing 7500MT/s.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India said, “Following the ROG ALLY launch last year, we are excited to unveil the ROG ALLY X in India. Building on valuable feedback from the ALLY community, the ALLY X brings numerous enhancements, including a larger 80Wh battery, faster 24GB LPDDR5X RAM, and a full-sized 1TB 2280 M.2 NVME Gen 4 SSD with upgrade potential up to 4TB. While retaining its iconic design, the ALLY X features a refined ergonomic design with improved input points for a more responsive and comfortable experience. As pioneers in gaming innovation, ASUS ROG has always been committed to delivering cutting-edge technology and exceptional performance. We are confident that the ALLY X will continue to set benchmarks in the gaming industry, enhancing the gaming journey for players across India.”

This powerhouse retains its immersive Full HD 1080 display with a blazing 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring your visuals are always crisp and smooth. The 500 nits display supports Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) to eliminate screen tearing and artifacts, while covering 100% of the sRGB colour space and offering multi-touch capabilities. Its chassis is covered in grippy textures, and it features larger, more tactile bumper buttons along with hall-effect triggers on top. With support for AMD’s Radeon Super Resolution (RSR), FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), and the futuristic AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF), your gameplay will look sharper and run smoother than ever. It features dual speakers that provide immersive virtual 5.1.2-channel surround sound, enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology. Plus, it hooks you up with a free lifetime subscription to the Dolby Access app, so you can crank up your audio experience to the max.

The ROG ALLY X now packs two USB-C ports, with one rocking a USB4 connection and a lightning-fast 40GB/s data rate. This means you can plug in Thunderbolt e-GPUs and supercharge your gaming rig like a pro. The ROG ALLY X might look familiar, but it’s now packed with an upgraded ergonomic design that takes your gaming to the next level. All the input points, including the joysticks, have been fine-tuned for a comfier and more precise experience. And despite these upgrades, the weight of the ROG ALLY X still stands strong at just 678 grams (70 grams higher than the ROG ALLY), making it feel remarkably better in your hands. WiFi 6E support ensures that the ALLY X stays on a rock-solid connection, even in congested networks, whether gamers are natively playing a multiplayer match or streaming a game.

With the upgraded Zero Gravity thermal system, now featuring a third air vent for extra airflow, the ROG ALLY X takes cooling to the next level. With an additional fan chamber vent aimed at the display, the system stays up to 8 degrees cooler overall and keeps the panel up to a cool 6 degrees lower. The Anti-Gravity heat pipes work like magic to kick out heat super efficiently, while the fluid-bearing fans ensure minimal noise and smooth gameplay, no matter how you hold it.

