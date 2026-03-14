ASUS ROG Celebrates 20 Years of Gaming Excellence with Launch of ROG Super Fan India Community Campaign

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ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) marks two decades of redefining gaming innovation with the launch of ROG Super Fan India, a nationwide community-driven campaign that celebrates the passion, creativity, and stories of India’s gaming enthusiasts.

As part of this milestone celebration, the initiative invites gamers across the country to showcase their journey and love for ROG, with the most passionate fans earning the opportunity to travel from India to Taiwan, the birthplace of ROG, to attend an exclusive 20th anniversary celebration at the ROG headquarters, experiencing firsthand where the legacy of the brand began.

Through this campaign, participants can submit creative content that highlights their gaming journey, achievements, and experiences with ROG, showcasing what makes them a true ROG Super Fan. The campaign will run from 12th March to 31st March 2026, with winners announced at a special event following the evaluation process.

Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming Business System, ASUS India

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India said, “For the past 20 years, ROG has been driven by the passion of gamers and creators who continue to inspire us to innovate. As we celebrate this milestone, the launch of ROG Super Fan India is our way of celebrating the community that has supported us through this journey. We are excited to discover the incredible stories, creativity, and dedication of gamers across the country, and to bring the most passionate fans closer to the global ROG community.”

The campaign encourages participants to share their unique gaming journeys and achievements through creative formats such as reels, gaming resumes, highlight videos, or storytelling content. Entries can showcase gameplay achievements, ranks attained, gaming strengths, and personal milestones that reflect their dedication to gaming and the ROG ecosystem.

To further strengthen entries, participants can enhance their submissions by adding creative storytelling layers, gameplay highlights, audio commentary, or linking their gaming channels on platforms like YouTube or Twitch. Additionally, participants may include recommendations or endorsements from fellow gamers and creators, helping build community-driven validation and increasing their chances of being shortlisted.

A panel consisting of ROG brand ambassadors and leading voices from the gaming community will evaluate shortlisted entries. Finalists will participate in an offline judging round, where their creativity, engagement, and personal gaming story will be assessed.

As ROG celebrates two decades of innovation and community, the ROG Super Fan India initiative brings Indian gamers closer to the heart of the brand. The selected winners will travel to Taiwan, where ROG was founded, to be part of the global anniversary celebrations and experience the ecosystem, culture, and community that have defined the brand for the past 20 years.

Rewards for the Winners

The campaign will select two ROG Super Fans from India, who will receive:

An all-expenses-paid trip to the ROG Headquarters in Taiwan (including flight and accommodation)

(including flight and accommodation) Official ROG Super Fan Certification

Additionally, three finalists will receive:

ROG gaming headphones

Participation certificates

The campaign aims to highlight the vibrant gaming culture in India while reinforcing ROG’s commitment to building and nurturing a strong gaming ecosystem.

How to Participate in ROG Super Fan India

Create a creative content entry explaining why you are a ROG Super Fan, highlighting your gaming journey, achievements, or experience with ROG. Upload the content on social media and submit the entry through the official ROG campaign landing page. Participants can optionally include recommendations from Indian gamers, creators, or community members to strengthen their submission. The top entries will be shortlisted by a judging panel, followed by a final evaluation round. Users can participate via – https://rog.asus.com/in/content/rog-20th-anniversary-celebration/

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / S8UL

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