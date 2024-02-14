ASUS ROG Breaks Ground with the Zephyrus G16 Lineup Debuting its First OLED Panel in India

- Advertisement - -

ASUS India, Republic of Gamers (ROG) announced the groundbreaking launch of three stellar additions to its gaming arsenal in India today. Leading the charge with the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16, the first-ever ROG laptop by the brand in the Indian market to feature an OLED panel with VRR support. Moreover, ASUS ROG also introduced the refreshed Strix Scar 16/ Scar 18 and the power-packed ROG G22 gaming desktop, all designed to elevate the competitive edge of gamers with state-of-the-art technology to deliver top-of-the-line gaming and content creation experiences. Packed with power, performance, and style, the Zephyrus G16 features the cutting-edge AI-Ready Intel Core Ultra 9 processor paired with NVIDIA RTX 4000 Series, whereas the refreshed Strix Scar 16/Scar 18 boasts the latest 14th gen Intel Core processor. After a successful global unveiling at the CES 2024, the laptops are now all set to take the Indian gaming industry by storm.

The ROG Zephyrus G16 and ROG Strix Scar 16/ Scar 18 will be available at the starting price of INR 189,990 and INR 289,990 respectively, both via online and offline channels. Moreover, the first 50 customers purchase the ROG Strix Scar 16/ Scar 18 and Zephyrus G16 from ASUS e-shop or ASUS Stores starting 14th February to 20th February, will stand a chance to get their hands on a complimentary TUF Gaming H3 Gaming Headset at an additional charge of just INR 1 by registering the device on the MyASUS App. To redeem this offer, customers can visit asuspromo.in within three days of purchase.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India said, “ASUS ROG has been at the forefront of the gaming laptop revolution in India and our latest innovation offers excellent gaming performance, a new ultra durable design, and an immersive visual experience bringing a new level of performance to gamers and the gaming community. The lineup also comes infused with the latest technological marvels. The newly launched Zephyrus G16 and Strix Scar 16/Scar 18 will empower pro gamers with a decisive edge and offer casual players an entirely new realm of gameplay experiences. We are confident that our newly launched devices will continue to enhance the gaming journey for consumers across India.”

ROG Zephyrus G16

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 stands as a testament to ASUS ROG’s commitment to innovation and pushing the boundaries of gaming technology. Equipped with up to a stunning OLED panel with an ultra-fast 0.2ms response time, this powerhouse of a laptop delivers unparalleled visual fidelity, and razor-sharp details that bring games to life like never before. It is AI-Ready with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor which is paired with up to an NVIDIA RTX 4090 Laptop GPU with a MUX Switch and Advanced Optimus support. The panel features a remarkable 2.5K resolution, providing exceptional pixel density on its 16-inch screen, and a 240Hz refresh rate, ensuring a smooth appearance. The laptop features some of ROG’s best cooling technologies, including 2nd Generation Arc Flow Fans and a redesigned high-efficiency air outlet. This incredible machine catering to content creators and gamers is truly thin-and-light, weighing in starting at just 1.85kg. Paired with a 90Wh battery that supports fast charging from 0-50% in just 30 minutes. The Zephyrus G16 is the ultimate content creation, gaming and productivity powerhouse, also breaking the mold, debuting the Slash Lighting array with a bold streak across the lid, an evolution of the elegance and individuality that makes the Zephyrus lineup so unique.

ROG Strix Scar 16/ Scar 18

When it comes to apex gaming and productivity, the 2024 Strix Scar 16/ Scar 18 is the horsepower you need to take it up a notch. With the distinct ROG style sharp chassis designs, unique RGB accents, and a distinct gaming vibe, a Strix laptop will always stand out from the crowd. The Strix Scar 16/ Scar 18 comes in two options, with RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 models and equipped with the latest Intel® Core i9 Processor 14900HX and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 4090 Laptop GPU with a max TGP of 175W. The latest powerhouse can tackle the most demanding games with better gaming performance and improved efficacy in multi-threaded applications. It also comes with a dedicated MUX Switch with support for NVIDIA Advanced Optimus, enabling true power of the GPU. With support for up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 4TB of PCIe Gen4x4 storage, the Scar 16/ Scar 18 can easily game, stream, and create content all at the same time without breaking a sweat. It also offers an incredible 16-inch Nebula HDR Display with 240Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and a staggering 1100 nits of peak brightness for a stellar HDR gaming and viewing experience. As a result of the ROG TriFan technology, the CPU, GPU, VRMs and VRAM stay cool during lengthy gaming sessions, while the Scar 16/Scar 18 equipped with its 90Wh battery is ready to go the distance.

ROG Gaming G22 Desktop

The all-new ROG G22 features up to an Intel® Core™ i7-14700F​ processor and paired with an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070​ graphics card which can handle the latest and greatest games. Stream, communicate, and record the gameplay with ease thanks to up to 32GB DDR5 RAM. As a compact 10L desktop, the ROG G22 can happily sit on even the smallest desks. The chassis is designed to be compact enough for a boutique experience with multiple side panel options while offering full Aura Sync RGB compatibility. The design of the ROG G22 has received prestigious awards like the 2023 Red Dot Product Design and the 2023 Good Design Award. Along with it, the G22 uses indirect RGB lighting across the front panel. Paired with lighting control available via Aura Sync, you can customize exactly how your machine looks and feels. Dolby Atmos support ensures gamers get the most out of soundtracks and music, and Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation ensures clear communications in any scenario.

ASUS S501ME Desktop

Experience unmatched performance with the ASUS S501ME desktop, designed to handle any task with ease. Powered by a powerful 13th Gen Intel CPU, it effortlessly tackles everyday content creation, online learning and casual gaming with support for up to 64GB of upgradable RAM, ensuring lag-free multitasking. Its sleek design, featuring 3D triangular patterns and intricate textures, adds a modern touch to any home or workspace.

Price and Availability

Marketing Name Availability Starting Price ROG Zephyrus G16 Online: ASUS e-shop/ Amazon/ Flipkart Brand Store: ASUS Exclusive Stores/ ROG Stores Multi-Brand Retailers: Croma/Vijay Sales/Reliance Digital & all ASUS authorized dealers ₹ 189,990 ROG Strix SCAR 16 Online: ASUS e-shop/ Amazon/ Flipkart Brand Store: ASUS Exclusive Stores/ ROG Stores Multi-Brand Retailers: Croma/Vijay Sales/Reliance Digital & all ASUS authorized dealers ₹ 289,990 ROG Strix Scar 18 Online: ASUS e-shop/ Amazon/ Flipkart Brand Store: ASUS Exclusive Stores/ ROG Stores Multi-Brand Retailers: All ASUS authorized dealers ₹ 339,990 ROG Gaming Desktop G22 Online: ASUS e-shop/ Amazon/ Flipkart

Brand Store: ASUS Exclusive Stores/ ROG Stores ₹ 229,990 ROG Gaming Desktop G13 Online: ASUS e-shop/ Amazon/ Flipkart

Brand Store: ASUS Exclusive Stores/ ROG Stores ₹ 139,990 Consumer Desktop S501 Online: ASUS e-shop/ Amazon/ Flipkart

Brand Store: ASUS Exclusive Stores/ ROG Stores ₹ 87,990

