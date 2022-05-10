ASUS Reveals Groundbreaking New 2022 Zenbook Lineup at Online Launch Event

- Advertisement -

ASUS unveiled its all-new 2022 line-up of sophisticated, high-performance Zenbook Pro and Zenbook S series laptops at an online launch event entitled The Pinnacle of Performance.

The comprehensive new Zenbook Pro and Zenbook S portfolios include standard, convertible and dual-display laptops ranging in size from 13 inches to 17.3 inches, all featuring a modern new design and the latest high-performance 12th Generation Intel Core H-Series processors or AMD Ryzen 6000 H-Series processors, up to GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs with the benefits of the NVIDIA Studio ecosystem, along with a dazzling array of performance- and productivity-enhancing innovations.

“At ASUS, we continue in our relentless pursuit for innovation to push everyone’s creativity to the next level,” said Rex Lee, ASUS Vice President and Head of Personal Computer BU.”Thanks to our users, ASUS has become worldwide No.1 NVIDIA Studio creator laptop brand. And since launching our most comprehensive OLED laptop line-up in 2021, ASUS has earned the worldwide No. 1 spot for OLED laptops,” he continued. “With the full enhancement of our brand-new Zenbook Pro and Zenbook S series, these iconic premium compact laptop series not only achieve the pinnacle of performance, but also feature stunning OLED displays, unique innovations, and a modern new look.”

During the event, a powerful new Incredible Comes From Within marketing campaign for Zenbook was unveiled by Galip Fu, ASUS Global Marketing Director, Consumer PC. “Over the last 10 years, the Zenbook series has been transformed, perfectly reflecting the ASUS journey in search of incredible,” he explained. “With our new 2022 portfolio, Zenbook moves to the next level. The incredible comes from within you, from all the people who see things from different perspectives, creating what has never been created. Zenbook is perfectly placed to support those who will not settle, so this year, we’re launching the Incredible Comes from Within campaign to continue in search of incredible.”

Redesigned for performance: The 2022 Zenbook Pro and Zenbook S series of premium laptops all feature a completely new ‘modern Zen’ look, giving them an uncluttered, sophisticated appearance, with new details such as stepped diamond-cut edge highlights and the new ASUS monogram ‘A’ lid logo. Continuing the Zenbook tradition, the emphasis is on elegance and portability combined with class-leading performance.

Zenbook Pro 16X OLED

Zenbook Pro 16X OLED: The flagship model in the new line-up is Zenbook Pro 16X OLED, a no-compromise creator laptop with a wealth of innovative design features all designed to aid on-the-go creativity, including the AAS Ultra mechanism for maximum performance. The outstanding power and performance of Zenbook 16X OLED is packed into a compact 2.4 kg unibody — CNC-machined for solidity from super-tough aerospace-grade 6000-series aluminum alloy — that’s just 16.9 mm slim, so it’s easy to get creative on the move.

Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED: The new Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED is a powerful and compact dual-screen creator laptop that’s also the world’s first 14.5-inch 2.8K 120 Hz OLED laptop. It features a bigger and brighter next-gen 12.7-inch ScreenPad Plus secondary touchscreen, combined with the AAS Ultra auto-tilting design that improves both cooling and ergonomics.

Zenbook Pro series: In addition to the flagship 14.5-inch and 16-inch models, the Zenbook Pro series also includes the new 15.6-inch Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502) convertible laptop, and Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702), the first-ever 17.3-inch Zenbook. The Zenbook Pro series offers users the ultimate power in a compact and elegant form factor.

Zenbook S series: The ultrathin, ultralight Zenbook S series also gains two new 13.3-inch models designed for the ultimate portability: the convertible Zenbook S 13 Flip OLED, and Zenbook S 13 OLED, the world’s lightest 13.3-inch OLED laptop.

