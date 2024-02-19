ASUS retail expansion in India continues with the first Hybrid (Pegasus and ROG) Store in Nashik

- Advertisement - -

ASUS India unveiled its first Hybrid (Pegasus & ROG) store in Nashik. It is the first hybrid store PAN India with Pegasus and ROG setup with premium look, enhanced customer experience along with ROG Zone, marking a new milestone in India. With an area spreading over 568 sq feet, the store displays Consumer Notebooks, ROG PCs and Laptops, All-in-one PCs, Gaming Desktops, Accessories and Creator series, while also dedicating an experiential zone for growing gamers community in India.

ASUS has been at the forefront of fostering and nurturing an online gaming community in the country and this new Hybrid store in Nashik is another testament that strengthens its commitment. The store has a dedicated ROG gaming zone showcasing the latest ASUS ROG products that can be enjoyed by e-sports and gaming enthusiasts free of cost. With a decent seating capacity of 5X5, interested players can have a hands-on experience on the latest ROG laptops. We have created an online portal, ROGverse for gamers to register and book their FREE spot to come & play at our stores.

This newly launched Hybrid store is the first in the city followed by 18 existing AES stores in Maharashtra.

Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President – Consumer & Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India

Commenting on the unveiling of the first Hybrid store in Nashik, Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President – Consumer & Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India shared, “We are elated to announce our 1st Hybrid store in Nashik today. From the retail perspective, it’s a great moment for us at the start of 2024 since this store is not only the first brand store in the city but the first Hybrid store Pan India with Pegasus and ROG set up giving an ultimate experience to the customers. To cater to the needs of every market, we are not only targeting Tier 1 cities but also penetrating in Tier 2 & Tier 3 cities to establish as many touchpoints and give comfort and accessibility to our customers. I am sure that the customers will appreciate the offerings and experience of the ROG gaming zone at the store,”added Arnold Su.

To ensure customer queries are heard and attended to, the brand is ensuring its customer service centres are designed and renovated perfectly thereby more than 100 stores are branded as per modern design requirements & aesthetics. All ROG Stores are equipped with FREE gaming zones to have a hands-on even on high-end gaming laptops. The brand is also extending a similar service even on large format stores – recently started at select Vijay Sales outlets.

The company has also been making notable strides in bolstering its ROG portfolio with the introduction of technology-first innovations and foraying a line-up that addresses and presents users with an opportunity to elevate their experience. ASUS recently launched ROG ally, India’s first Windows- run gaming console and further expanded its diverse ROG portfolio with the addition of five new models to the ROG and TUF Family, including – Flow Z13 ACRONYM Edition, TUF A16 Advantage Edition, Zephyrus G16, and Strix G16/18, all of which offer exceptional gaming experiences by creating synchronicity between modern technology, innovation, and versatility. Paired with the best gaming displays and an incredible cooling solution, ROG continues to push the bar to deliver immersive high-performance experiences for one to seamlessly play, stream and create.

Store Address: San Infotech, Shop no 5, Ravi Chambers, Saraswat Bank, Sharanpur Road, Canada Corner, Nashik-422005.

